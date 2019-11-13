Deontay Wilder Breaks Down His Favorite Knockouts Ahead Of Rematch Against Luis Ortiz

Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder broke down the top three knockouts of his illustrious title run ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz taking place Saturday, November 23 in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.





Wilder first examined his explosive ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka, which took place in January 2016 as Wilder successfully made his third title defense.

“It was amazing because Szpilka had a lot of Polish fans there and it was incredible to hear the roar,” said Wilder. “He was a tricky southpaw, but I ended up figuring him out and drawing him into the corner. Then bam! It was good night.”





Boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight champion then reviewed his November 2017 destruction of former champion Bermane Stiverne. Wilder stopped Stiverne in the rematch after Stiverne became the first fighter to go the distance against Wilder when he lost the title to him in 2015.

“This was the guy who I had taken the title from,” said Wilder. “I told him that I knew him like the back of my hand. In that fight, I wasn’t myself. I was possessed. Something had come over me. I remember the referee ended up on my back and I was carrying him like a cape that night.”

Finally, Wilder highlighted his latest triumph, a first round dismantling of Dominic Breazeale with a monster right hand that immediately went viral and gave the champion his ninth consecutive successful title defense.





“If you didn’t see that fight, go back and look at it,” said Wilder. “I took his soul out of him. I’ll never forget that knockout.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

ABOUT WILDER VS. ORTIZ II

Wilder vs. Ortiz II will see boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa making the first defense of his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez in a matchup of former bantamweight champions.