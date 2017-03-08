Andrade vs Culcay: Culcay plans to derail Andrade’s World title assault

Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) plans to “derail” Demetrius Andrade’s (23-0, 16 KOs) World title assault when the pair meet for the WBA World Super Welterweight Championship on Saturday, March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Culcay, the defending champion from Germany, and Andrade, the undefeated American challenger, exchanged words today as they came face-to-face for the first time at the press conference in Ludwigshafen.





‘’I would like to thank my team for getting me in great shape for this fight,’’ said former WBO World Champion Andrade.

‘’On Saturday, you’re going to see the A-train at full speed steam rolling Jack Culcay. I beat him as an amateur, and now, I’m going to beat him as a pro. This ain’t going to be a three-rounder with training gloves on. I’m going to give Jack a reality check right on his chin!’’

In return, Culcay claimed he was more than ready for any “check” Andrade has planned, and says he expects a victory on Saturday to open the doors to highest level of the sport.

“I am ready for any kind of check Demetrius is going to give me! I have been waiting for an opportunity like this for almost 10 years now,’’ said Culcay.

“After I beat Andrade, the doors are open for me to make a big splash in the US.”

When asked for his opinions on the current betting odds, Culcay insists it only fuels his motivation. “The odds for this fight just motivates me even more,’’ he says. ‘’Maybe I’ll go to the bookies and place a bet. That way, I won’t only derail the “Andrade Express”, but also make some money!’’

Also on the bill is talented youngster Leon Bauer (10-0, 8 KOS), who will be defending his IBF Youth Super Middleweight Championship against Soso Abuladze (10-1-1, 7 KOs). The 18 year-old, who is fighting at home for the first time, has the added pressure of not only retaining his title but also taking his high school exams just days before the fight.

Andrade vs Culcay PPV on FITE TV – March 11 from Germany

FITE TV, the online destination for live combat sports, will be streaming Culcay vs. Andrade – Judgement Night live on PPV at 1pm EST, Saturday March 11th, with replays available for those unable to watch live.

Through a partnership with MP & Silva, FITE TV is the exclusive Digital PPV provider of Culcay vs. Andrade in North America, and is the first of many Team Sauerland Boxing events to air live on PPV on FITE TV in 2017. The partnership gives unprecedented access to premium boxing content to fight fans around the world and FITE TV is proud to carry events from one of the top boxing promotions in sports today.

Frank Uddo, President, North America, MP & Silva said: “We are glad to support the promotion of Team Sauerland PPV Events on FITE TV. Team Sauerland entrusted MP & Silva, a leading international media rights company, to increase the distribution and reach of its boxing brand worldwide and we believe that this partnership with FITE TV is a great solution to allow boxing fans in North America to access and watch the fights live on FITE TV digital platforms while directly engaging with their favorite boxers and other fans.”

“We are thrilled at FITE TV to be working with MP & Sliva and bringing the Team Sauerland brand of premium boxing action to the fans in North America! 2017 is going to be a huge year for the fans of combat sports”, says Kosta Jordanov, FITE CEO.

Team Demetrius Andrade Addresses Failed Negotiations

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ruling, which recently ordered a new purse bid for the Demetrius Andrade-Jack Culcay bout, showed that there is more to the story than the Sauerland Promotion version of events which caused their WBA Junior Middleweight World Title fight to be cancelled.

Ed Farris of A-Team Promotions (Andrade’s co-promoter) said, “The original Sauerland contract was never even given to Andrade because it had ridiculous clauses in it, allowing Sauerland to change the date of the event with virtually no notice, which is against purse bid rules. There were additional clauses in there as well, which would have penalized Andrade $100,000 (virtually Andrade’s entire purse) for missing a single press conference half way around the world, with very little notice! It was clear to us that Culcay’s side was trying everything they could to force us to pull out. What wasn’t reported was that Demetrius signed a binding bout contract as soon as it was sent to him, almost an entire month prior to the fight. Not to mention the fact that the purse bid contract is binding in itself! When the WBA intervened on October 24 and issued their own standard contract requiring compliance within seven days, Demetrius signed his within 24 hours of receiving it.” (Per the WBA purse bid rule D.11, which allows the WBA to force the execution of its own contract for disputes between the two parties when the WBA recognized that the 31-page Sauerland agreement made it all but impossible for Andrade to sign.)

Ed Farris continued, “Demetrius wanted to get back in the ring ASAP, so we tried like hell to make this work. Needless to say, I’m disappointed about the thought of having to go thru the purse bid process all over again. The purse bid agreement was a binding legal contract, yet Demetrius just spent the last two months training for nothing! It was Culcay’s side that didn’t sign the simple four page WBA bout contract within the seven day imposed deadline, not our side, and I have the signed contracts to prove it. Culcay’s side stated the fight was cancelled four weeks ago, which was absurd, because they were still negotiating with our side just a week prior regarding a minor issue with the gloves. We have emails to prove that as well. Why would they be continuing to negotiate with us if they had already cancelled the bout four weeks earlier? The truth is that they have tried everything they possibly could to avoid putting Culcay in the ring with Andrade, including filing petitions with the WBA just hours before the purse bid was to take place in an attempt to stop the bid. They never expected to win the bid in the first place, but gambled that our side was going to bid much higher. I have no idea when Demetrius is going to step in the ring again, but I can tell you these failed negotiations sure as hell had nothing to do with him or his team. The reason that this fight didn’t happen lies solely on Sauerland Promotions and that is a fact.”

Demetrius Andrade was clearly disappointed to hear the bout would no longer be happening. He said, “I signed everything that was put in front of me as soon as I received it, so it was a surprise to hear that our team was being blamed for the fight being cancelled. I put in countless hours of training and sparring in preparation for this fight. Jack Culcay and I both had plenty of time to get ready. This wasn’t a fight on short notice. It’s been a crazy last few weeks, and as of Sunday, I didn’t even know whether I needed to fly to Germany or not! Right now, I just want to move forward with my career and give the fans the fights that they deserve. I am ready to get in the ring with anyone in my division to prove that I’m the best 154 lb fighter in the world.”