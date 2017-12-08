Live Stream: DeGale vs Truax & Selby vs Ramirez

Photo – BoxNation – Four-Fight Card Will Stream Live Exclusively To U.S. Audience This Saturday From London.

WHAT: IBF Super Middleweight World Champion James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) and IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) weighed in today ahead of their respective bouts against Caleb Truax and Eduardo Ramirez that will stream live on SHOWTIME Sports’ YouTube and Facebook channels this Saturday. The four-fight card from Copper Box Arena in London will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT.





Also on Saturday’s live stream, undefeated light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) will face former world title challenger Nikola Sjekola (32-4-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) will take on former Anthony Joshua challenger Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KOs).

FIGHT # 1 – 16:30 HRS

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

HARVEY HORN 8st 2lbs V DENIS BARTOS 8st 7lbs 8oz

FIGHT # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest

SANJEEV SAHOTA 10st 2lbs V IVAN GODOR 10st 1lb 10oz

FIGHT # 3

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

ARCHIE SHARP 9st 7lbs 4oz V RAFAEL CASTILLO 9st 2lbs 12oz





FIGHT # 4

THE VACANT IBF EUROPEAN WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOHNNY GARTON 10st 6lbs V MIHAIL ORLOV 10st 6lbs 8oz

FIGHT # 5

THE VACANT IBF EUROPEAN MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOE MULLENDER 11st 5lbs 8oz V LEE CHURCHER 11st 4lbs 6oz

FIGHT # 6 (FLOATER # 1)

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

UMAR SADIQ V YAILTON NEVE

FIGHT # 7

10 X 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest

DANIEL DUBOIS 17st 1lb V DORIAN DARCH 16st 5lbs





FIGHT # 8 (FLOATER # 2)

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Welterweight Contest

HAMZA SHEERAZ V VICTOR EDAGHA

FIGHT # 9

THE WBO INTERCONTINENTAL LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

ANTHONY YARDE 12st 5lb 8oz V NIKOLA SJEKLOCA 12st 6lbs 6oz

FIGHT # 10

THE IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

LEE SELBY 8st 12lbs 12oz V EDUARDO RAMIREZ 9st 2lbs 8oz

FIGHT # 11

THE IBF WORLD SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JAMES DeGALE MBE 12st V CALEB TRUAX 11st 13lbs

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream a world-class boxing event – including two world championship bouts – free to the U.S. audience on social media platforms Saturday, December 9 to close out the network’s industry-leading 2017 boxing schedule. The digital-only offering will be exclusive in the U.S. on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

IBF Super Middleweight World Champion James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) will headline as he defends his title against former world title challenger Caleb Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs) in DeGale’s first fight since a thrilling bout with Badou Jack in a 168-pound world championship unification match last January on SHOWTIME.

In the streaming co-feature, IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) will take on undefeated contender Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs), while undefeated light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) will face former world title challenger Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs). The opening fight of the live stream will feature the U.S. introduction to 20-year-old undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) as he takes on former Anthony Joshua foe Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KOs).

Live coverage, provided by BoxNation and BT Sport, will begin at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET/11:50 a.m. PT with U.K. sportscasters John Rawling and Richie Woodhall calling all the action.

SHOWTIME is the only network to offer live streaming coverage of boxing on social media platforms in the U.S., having first done so in 2016 with the presentation of two heavyweight world championship bouts live on YouTube.

In 2017, SHOWTIME was the first network to offer live boxing on Twitter with Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados (February 18). SHOWTIME also live streamed two other boxing events in 2017: super middleweights George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov on May 27 and heavyweights Jarrell Miller vs. Gerald Washington on July 29.