De La Hoya Throws It Down To Bob Arum – “Golden Boy Vs. Top Rank In Vegas Is Huge!”

Oh, the possibilities. Oscar De La Hoya is very much a fan of the ‘5 vs. 5’ concept. We saw a great rivalry come to a head this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as five Frank Warren/Queensbury fighters went to battle with five Eddie Hearn/Matchroom warriors. In the end, in a surprise, Warren won via a clean sweep of five fights to zero. We will almost certainly see a rematch down the road somewhere.

But De La Hoya, as he has made clear via a message he put put on social media, wants in; Oscar wants to go head-to-head with Bob Arum and Top Rank – in Las Vegas.

“Great concept by @Turki_alalshikh @GoldenBoyBoxing vs @TopRank in Vegas,” De La Hoya put out on X. “Golden Boy Vs. Top Rank in Vegas is huge!!! @BobArum let’s talk.”

It would of course be great to see five Golden Boy fighters go in against five of Top Rank’s best. And the possible match ups here are absolutely tantalising. Golden Boy fighters include the likes of Ryan Garcia (if he can still fight, that is!), Vergil Ortiz Jr, Jaime Munguia, Oscar Collazo, William Zepeda, and Arnold Barboza Jr. While over at Top Rank, excellent talent such as Shakur Stevenson, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, Keyshawn Davis, and Naoya Inoue resides!

Can something be worked out here? Will Arum respond to De La Hoya’s call to talk? Let’s hope so. It is indeed a great concept, and the Warren Vs. Hearn show was fantastic. Maybe we will get to see more and more shows similar to last Saturday’s ‘5 Vs. 5.’ There has been talk of a UK Vs. USA, and a USA Vs. Mexico showdown, and we fans simply say bring it on.

Again, it was a clean sweep for Warren and Queensbury, but who would come out on top in a Top Rank Vs. Golden Boy showdown? It’s now over to Bob Arum to get in touch with Oscar De La Hoya!