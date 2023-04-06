De La Hoya Rages At “Dumb A**” Floyd Mayweather For Calling Ryan Garcia A YouTuber

In a move that can only help to add additional hype to the already hyped showdown between unbeaten stars (maybe superstars of the future) Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia, Garcia promoter Oscar De La Hoya had a dig at old rival Floyd Mayweather for calling Garcia a YouTuber.

De La Hoya responded to the comments Mayweather made about Garcia, in comparing him to Davis, a while back.

“Tank got his followers from kicking a**. Ryan Garcia got his followers from YouTubers – there’s a difference,” Mayweather said. “So you wanna be a YouTuber or you wanna be a fighter!Tank is a fighter.”

De La Hoya, speaking directly to Mayweather via a short video he uploaded, had the following to say in response.

“(expletive) So Ryan Garcia’s not a fighter! He’s been fighting since he was seven years old, he has 200-plus amateur fights,” De La Hoya said. “I don’t care where his followers come from, they can come from f*****g mars! The fact is, Ryan’s followers are selling this fight. Plus, don’t you remember, you fought YouTubers. Are you putting YouTubers down? You profited from them. I’m done with you, dude, you’re a f*****g dumb a**. I can’t wait for April 22, Ryan Garcia knocking out Tank Davis.”

Mayweather will of course not appreciate being called a dumb a** at all and it will be interesting to see if “Money” responds to De La Hoya’s response. Mayweather is of course Tank’s guy, and Floyd feels he will get the big win on April 22. We will soon see. This short and sweet exchange between Mayweather and De La Hoya (if you want to call it that) adds additional spice to the fight we are all pumped up about already.

Who will get the win here? And who will be left eating humble pie as a result – Oscar or Floyd? It seems, as many times as they have made an apparent reconciliation over the years since they fought back in 2007, Mayweather and De La Hoya will never truly like one another.