De La Hoya giving Callum Smith & Saunders until Monday to agree to Canelo offer

Oscar De La Hoya has given Matchroom Sport and their super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith a deadline of Monday to agree to the deal offered to them for a May 2 fight against Canelo Alvarez or else he’s moving on.





Oscar has got 4 other fighters that he’s dealing with to fill the spot to face Canelo on May 2, and he’s going to swiftly move to sign one of them. De La Hoya has to get Canelo’s deal done for his May 2 opponent right away, as they’ve got to start promoting the fight.

“Nobody wants to fight Canelo. They’re all afraid of him,” said De La Hoya. “I’ve offered BJ Saunders the fight, and he’s balking at it. And I’ve offered Callum Smith the fight, and he’s balking at it. I’ve got 4 other guys that I’m negotiating with, and can talk to,” said De La Hoya.

You can see what De La Hoya is up against, can’t you? Hearn, Saunders and Smith are likely holding out for $12 million paydays similar to what ‘Krusher’ Sergey Kovalev and Danny Jacobs both got in facing the popular Mexican. However, there’s a world of difference between those guys and Saunders and Callum.





No one knows who those guys are in America except for the dedicated fans, even those guys aren’t particularly fond of them. Saunder is a runner, and Callum has faced no one during his career except George Groves coming off of a terrible shoulder injury.

Unfortunately for Saunders and Smith, the 4 other options that De La Hoya has are likely guys that U.S fans are familiar with and want to see Canelo fight. IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is one of the names has been leaked as the third option for Canelo.

The American boxing fans are excited about the possibility of Canelof fighting him. If the other 3 possible options are as interesting as Plant, Canelo will have an excellent opponent facing him on May 2 on DAZN.





Hearn needs to take De La Hoya’s deadline talk seriously

De La Hoya says his offer was 3 to 4 times more than what Saunders and Smith have ever received for one of their fights.

If Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn ignores the deadline of Monday that De La Hoya has given him, his fighters Callum or Saunders could wind up missing out on a career payday opportunity. There’s no telling whether Canelo will ever look their way again. Canelo is the face of boxing right now, and he’s not likely to revisit the negotiations with Saunders and Smith.

Unfortunately for Saunders and Smith, they’re not even popular in England. For Hearn to be assuming that they deserve similar money as Jacobs and Kovalev, it shows that he doesn’t understand how little they matter to U.S fans.

It would be nice if Callum and Saunders were household names in the States, but the fact of the matter is, no one has heard of them other the hardcore boxing fans. Those fans would prefer to see Canelo take on guys like Artur Beterbiev, Jaime Munguia, the Charlo twins, Jarrett Hurd, Dmitry Bivol or Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

