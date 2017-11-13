De La Hoya calls out Conor McGregor

Oscar De La Hoya called out Conor McGregor today on Golden Boy Radio, hoping to get a fight with the UFC star under the rules of boxing. De La Hoya says he’s been working out in secret, getting ready for he hopes is a fight with McGregor. De La Hoya figures that he can still KO the 29-year-old McGregor in 2 rounds or less.

If nothing else, De La Hoya will make a fortune if he can get a fight against McGregor in 2018. Even if De La Hoya vs. McGregor does half the PPV numbers as McGregor’s last fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar will make massive amounts of money fighting him.





It’s been ages since De La Hoya last fought. He was blown out by Manny Pacquiao in 2008, and he subsequently retired after the loss. De La Hoya was badly weight drained for that fight after making the foolish mistake of agreeing to fight Pacquiao at 147 instead of using his popularity to force the Filipino star to meet him at 154.

De La Hoya’s advanced age of 44, and his years of inactivity could keep him from getting the fight with McGregor. If you look at it from McGregor’s point of view, he would be in a no-win situation if he takes the fight with De La Hoya. If McGregor beats De La Hoya, the boxing and MMA fans will say he beat an old man. If McGregor loses to De La Hoya, then it would look bad for him, and it could permanently close the door on him getting future fights against boxing stars. If McGregor is going to lose to a top boxer, he’s better off getting beaten by a star that hasn’t been out of the game for a long time like De La Hoya.

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said to Golden Boy Radio. “You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training. Secretly training. I’m faster than ever, and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds,” said De La Hoya.

De La Hoya would have to be viewed as the favorite to defeat McGregor. He might even be a huge favorite to beat McGregor. De La Hoya has a lot of facets to his game, and he would literally box circles around McGregor and make a monkey out of him unless he takes it easy.

McGregor lost a 10th round knockout to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 in a big pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor didn’t look bad. He showed some boxing ability, and you could see that he was someone that has potential in the game. However, McGregor hasn’t fought since the Mayweather fight, and he likely hasn’t been doing any boxing training. It’s not as if McGregor has been staying sharp by training daily to improve.





“Just one more. I’m calling him out. Two rounds – that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say,” said De La Hoya. “He’s a big Irishman! He’s the king. He’s the king. Hey, let’s get it straight: in the cage, he would freakin’ destroy me. He would destroy me! No, [the fight would have to be] in the ring. I’ve been working out for the last five months,” said De La Hoya.