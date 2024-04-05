DAZN Weights: Hitchins vs. Lemos & Pacheco vs. McCalman

Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos and Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman all made weight at Friday’s weigh-in for their fights this Saturday night, April 6th, on DAZN at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom or Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Main Event: Hitchins vs. Lemos

Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) will fight in the 12-round main event in an IBF light welterweight title eliminator. It should be interesting to see how Hitchins deals with the pressure and power of the Argentinian Lemos, who is by far the best fighter Hitchins will have faced.

The winner will be the mandatory for IBF 140-lb champion Subriel Matias, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing. If Hitchins is victorious, it’ll be an easy fight to put together.

That’s if he chooses to go in that direction. He says he prefers to fight for the WBC belt held by Devin Haney because then he wouldn’t have to worry about the IBF’s rehydration limit.

Chief Support: Pacheco vs. McCalman

In the chief support bout, super middleweight Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) will battle Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) in a 12-round fight.

DAZN Weights for Saturday night

Richardson Hitchins 139.8 vs. Gustavo Lemos 138.4

Diego Pacheco 167.4 vs. Shawn McCalman 167.6

Galal Yafai 111.6 vs. Agustin Gauto 111.2

Skye Nicolson 125.6 vs. Sarah Mahfoud 125

Marc Castro 130 vs. Abraham Montoya 129

Steven Navarro 115.6 vs. Jose Lopez 114.8

Harley Mederos 134 vs. Pedro Vicente 134.8

Hearn’s Perspective on the Card

“Marc Castro, one of our leading stars, goes for his first championship. You’ve seen similar people from his age group in U.S boxing in Diego Pacheco, Raymond Ford, Ammo Williams. These guys coming good now, so it’s a big night for him,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social.

“Skye Nicholson in a great fight. #1 against #2 in the WBC for the world championship. Galal Yafai in a big step up. It’s going to be a really exciting fight between two punchers, and he looks to fight for a world title in 2024.

“Diego Pacheco, I think the future at 168 pounds, and the main event between Hitchins and Lemos. It’s a final eliminator for the IBF world title [held by Subriel Matias]. That main event and co-main event 81-0 with the records between everybody. So, I think it’s going to be a really good night of boxing.