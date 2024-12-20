DAZN Official Weigh In Results: Fury vs. Usyk 2 & Bohachuk vs. Davis

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at a trim 226 lbs, while former WBC champ Tyson Fury came in at 281 lb at Friday’s weigh-in for their DAZN PPV rematch this Saturday, December 21st, in Riyadh.

In the co-feature, former WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk weighed 153.1 lbs, and his substitute opponent, Ishmael Davis, weighed 153.6 lbs. This fight could be the one that will get the most interest on the undercard as long as Davis can hang in while being shelled by Bohachuk.

Fury Bulks Up For Rematch

Fury’s 281 lbs wasn’t that much of a surprise, given that he’d promised to come in heavier around that weight for the rematch with the three-belt champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs).

The Gypsy King wants to use his size to duplicate the success he had when he bulked up for his rematch with Deontay Wilder and overpower him with size and roughhouse tactics with his seventh found on February 22, 2020.

Fury weighed 273 lbs for that fight. Today, Fury was wearing a leather jacket, which added a few pounds. Without the heavy jacket, Fury’s weight was likely in the mid-270s, which is still high.

Wilder made it easy for Fury to use his size by being a stationary target, allowing him to grab & lean his weight on his pencil-thin pipestem legs. Usyk has a higher ring IQ, and Fury won’t be able to use the same tactics.

It’s questionable whether Fury can have the same kind of success being heavier for the rematch with Usyk, because he’ll need speed to of foot to catch up to him. In their previous fight on May 18th, Fury weighed 262 lbs, and looked sluggish and slow on his feet. Now, he’s heavier by 21 lbs, and that might be a mistake on his part.

All Weights:

Oleksandr Usyk 226 vs. Tyson Fury 281

Serhii Bohachuk 153.1 vs. Ishmael Davis 153.6

Moses Itauma 249.1 vs. Demsey McKean 251.1

Johnny Fisher 241.1 vs. David Allen 257.6

Peter McGrail 129.8 vs. Lee McGregor 125.9

Isaac Lowe 125.1 vs. Rhys Edwards 129.1

Daniel Lapin 174.9 vs. Dylan Colin 173.1