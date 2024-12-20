281-lb Fury Aims to Bully Usyk in Rematch

Tyson Fury’s massive 281 lbs, which he weighed in at on Friday, suggests that he’ll try to use his size to bully Oleksandr Usyk in their DAZN PPV rematch on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will try to wear Usyk down in the clinch by leaning his weight on him and roughing him up.

Fury’s 281 lbs Frame

The added 21 lbs that Fury has put on from the trim 262 lbs that he weighed for his previous fight against unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) could cause him to fade in the later rounds if he can’t score a knockout of the Ukrainian talent. Carrying that extra weight around is likely going to cause Fury to fade.

“He always seems to make the rematch easier in the first fight,” said DAZN commentator Ade Aladipo about Tyson Fury fighting better in his rematches than in the first fight against the likes of Deontay Wilder, John McDermott, and Dereck Chisora.

Ade mentions three heavyweights who are not on the same level as Usyk. So, mentioning them as examples of how Fury improved in his rematches is irrelevant and unworthy. Usyk is world-class. There is a massive difference between Fury’s wins in rematches against the subpar fighters he fought and what he’s going to be dealing with against Usyk.