Usyk Ready for Fury’s “Fortress”

Oleksandr Usyk is ready for Tyson Fury to come up with a set of different tricks that he’ll be using to try and defeat him tomorrow night in their rematch this Saturday, December 21st, live on DAZN.

Tyson has not given any hints about his tactics, but he will likely focus on attacking Usyk with the nonstop pressure that Derek Chisora used in his match against him on October 31, 2020.

The stuff that worked for Fury in the first fight with Usyk was the forward pressure and the uppercuts. However, he was too slow on his feet to follow up with anything when he clipped Oleksandr early in that fight.

Usyk Ready For Fury’s New Tactics

Last May, the ‘Gypsy King’ Fury had success in the first six rounds, fighting on the front foot, attacking Usyk with uppercuts, and using power punching to back him up. Things fell apart for Fury when he fought off the ropes and got clipped on the nose in the eighth. That was the beginning of the end for Fury, as he was hurt in the ninth and looked shaky the remainder of the contest.

Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) already has a beard that he’ll use for his chin. He’s believed to be coming in slightly heavier, hoping to recreate his success in his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder years ago.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) doesn’t possess the power or the size to mix it up with Fury in a close-range battle, but he already showed that he can hurt him.