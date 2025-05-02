Boxing Tonight: Garcia – Romero, Haney – Ramirez, and Lopez – Barboza – Live Results

Ryan Garcia will fight for what fans see as a “Fake belt” in his battle for the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero tonight on the Fatal Fury card on DAZN PPV at Times Square. Devin Haney has a risky opponent choice, Jose Ramirez, in his tune-up in the chief support fight. WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s mental struggles when facing adversity will be tested against challenger Arnold Barboza Jr.

Fight Night Details

Tonight’s Fatal Fury: City of Wolves event starts at 5:30 p.m. / 2:30 p.m. PT on DAZN PPV. The price is $59.99 or $90 with the Knockout bundle, which includes Saturday’s May 3rd event, headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull.

Ryan Garcia’s one-dimensional focus on his power game could put him at risk of being knocked out by Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs), who punches just as hard. He’s arguably built better for war than Garcia, and could take him apart in the trenches tonight.

The DAZN starts tonight at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT and is priced at $59.99. The ring walks for the Garcia vs. Rolly fight are at approximately 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. 2 am UK time

Levale Whittington vs. Reito Tsutsumi Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez – chief support Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero – headliner for WBA regular 147-lb belt

Despite the praise Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) got for his last fight against Haney, he has not shown he can beat top-tier fighters. If he can’t overpower Romero tonight, he’ll likely be knocked out. That would mess up Turki Alalshikh’s plans to put him in with Haney in a rematch in October.

Haney’s chin and lack of knockout power make his fight against Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) a toss-up in many people’s eyes. His poor punch resistance was exposed in his fight against Ryan Garcia last April, and he was lucky to survive.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya doubts Haney’s fragile mandible can handle Ramirez’s power. Devin was dropped three times in his fight against Kingry, and there are questions whether the damage from that fight will leave him vulnerable against Ramirez. If Haney is a broken fighter, he won’t be around to hear the final bell.