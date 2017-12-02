David Price back in action tonight

David Price believes he is in peak condition ahead of his comeback this weekend at the Brentwood Centre on MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight bill.

Liverpool heavyweight Price (21-4, 18KO) returns to the ring on Saturday night as he headlines an action-packed card, which will be streamed live on iFL TV (via this link from 6pm).

The former British and Commonwealth champion is set to take on Polish journeyman Kamil Sokolowski in what will be his first bout since suffering a stoppage loss to Christian Hammer last February.

Having boxed less than four rounds in the year prior to that defeat, Price is eager to clock up some ring time as the 34-year-old looks to add a competitive edge to his fitness.

“I’m feeling sharp and my training has gone really well,” said Price. “To be honest, I’ve never looked forward to a fight as much as I’m looking forward to this because everything has gone so well in training and I’m feeling really good.

“I’ve dropped a bit of weight and I feel in great shape, so I’m looking forward to getting in there and getting some rounds.

“Before my last fight I think I only boxed four rounds in the year before it because I’m a victim of my own punching power sometimes, but if I can get some good ring time it will help me going forward.”

Now managed by MTK Global, Price this week admitted that he is keen to build towards a 2018 battle with former amateur rival Tyson Fury after the lineal world heavyweight champion recently signed an advisory deal with MTK.

The 2008 Beijing Olympic medallist contemplated retirement following his loss to Hammer, but his training under coach George Vaughan, alongside Derry Mathews and Joe McNally, in his native Liverpool has given him renewed hunger to climb back towards world level.

“I was undecided at one point, but not for long, just a couple of months. I wanted to get back in after the summer, in September, but that fell through because I was ill,” said Price.

“I just wanted to get in and get a fight under my belt so next year I’ll be ready to open doors to bigger fights.

“The change in training has given me a new lease of life and there’s no pressure on me. As long as I can get fights and get active, I’m sure I’ll perform and start climbing back up the ladder.”

While Sokolowski carries a modest 4-11-2 record, the Pole caused an upset against Dubliner Seán Turner last April and Price hopes his opponent will provide a challenge this weekend.

“He’s had good notice and he’ll be coming to try and cause an upset because he has a couple of decent wins on his record, but I’m looking forward to getting in there,” said the Liverpudlian. “I’ll be letting my shots go and I’ll enjoy being in the ring because I want to get a few rounds under my belt.”

