David Morrell Calls Out Berlanga: “Easy Money for Me”

WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. is ready to face Edgar Berlanga next, saying he’s “Easy money” for him after watching him perform from ringside in his sixth-round knockout victory over Padraig McCrory last Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

The undefeated Cuban talent Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). However, he’s still willing to give the Eddie Hearn-promoted fighter a title shot next to make some “easy money’ against this badly flawed New Yorker.

Unfortunately, Berlanga doesn’t hold the same interest, rejecting the idea of facing Morrell Jr. when asked by the media if he were willing to face him next. Berlanga says he only wants Canelo Alvarez or Jaime Munguia for his next fight after his victory over Irish fighter McCrory (18-1, 9 KOs) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Morrell’s Assessment

“He’s a good fighter, but easy money. He’s easy money for me,” said David Morrell Jr. to Fighthype at ringside when asked about his view of Edgar Berlanga after watching his win over Padraig McCrory last Saturday night.

“I knock out him [Berlanga] easy money for me. I tell you, everybody, I tell you now, that’s easy money for me. I’m the best at 168. I’m ready,” said Morrell when asked if we can see him fight Berlanga next. “I’m ready for this guy. I have everything.

“Man, you don’t see?” said Morrell when asked if Berlanga is ready for him. “You know, he’s not ready for me. Congratulations to Berlanga. It was a good fight.

“Maybe. I’m ready. Benavidez doesn’t want to fight me. Canelo doesn’t want to fight me, too,” said Morrell when asked if he’d ready to face Canelo Alvarez or David Benavidez.

Berlanga’s Eye On Bigger Prizes

“No, we’re on to something different now. They gave us # 1 with the WBA for the title, but we’re on to bigger things. We want Canelo,” said Berlanga when asked at the post-fight press conference if he’d be interested in fighting Morrell next.

If Hearn can’t get Berlanga a fight against Canelo or Jaime Munguia next, it’ll be interesting to see who he matches him against. He’s paying Berlanga a lot of money, and he’s been putting him in with low-level opposition thus far, matching him against McCrory and Jason Quigley, both from Ireland. For Hearn to get his money’s worth, he’s got to throw Berlanga in the deep end.