David Haye says he has five fights left; says Joshua, Fury are potential targets

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye is thinking big in this, the final phase of his career as a fighter. Having just formed his own promotional company – Hayemaker Ringstar with Richard Schaefer as his partner – the 36-year-old says he feels he has five fights left in which to “prove what I need to prove before I retire.”

Haye of course faces Tony Bellew on March 4, but he is already looking at bigger fights in which to cement his legacy. Haye said he is looking at a big “box office clash” against Anthony Joshua and/or Tyson Fury.





“Anthony Joshua is the first target because he’s got the most momentum behind him,” Haye said. “There’s rumblings of Tyson Fury making a comeback and if he does, I’m sure he’ll want a big payday because he’s not had one yet. I’m not sure what his situation is but if he does come back, if it’s not myself it will be Joshua. Between the three of us, there are some big fights out there. I want five more fights. That’s all I’ll need to prove what I need to prove before I retire.”

There is no doubt a Haye-Joshua fight and a Haye-Fury fight would be big, especially here in the UK (look at Haye-Bellew, a big P-P-V deal even if it seems most fans feel Haye wins and wins quickly). But will Haye get these fights, the ones he says he needs to prove what he needs to prove? We all know how Haye twice pulled out of a fight with Fury, leaving Tyson fuming, vowing he will never fight Haye because of the manner in which he feels he was messed around. And will Joshua tackle Haye if he gets past Wladimir Klitschko in April? Perhaps A.J will opt to fight Deontay Wilder instead.

And of course, if Bellew lands a bomb and shocks Haye, all the future big fight plans the former unified cruiserweight king has will be ruined. Five fights equals quite a bit of time in boxing these days; with Haye fighting on average twice a year. At 37 in October, will Haye stick around until he’s 38 or 39?

If Haye looks devastating against Bellew maybe the public demand for a fight between he and Joshua, or even Fury, will make it happen. As things stand now, is Haye a future Hall of Famer, or does he need a big win over a Joshua or a Fury to secure his place?