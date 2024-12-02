Zhilei Zhang Vs. Agit Kabayel Will Be For WBC Interim Title; AJ Could Fight The Winner

In an interesting move at heavyweight, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has told Sky Sports that the upcoming fight between Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel will contest the WBC interim title. The fight, to go ahead on the big in-the-works February 22 bill in Riyadh, could see the winner then fight former two-time heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua.

Zhang-Kabayel is a darn good fight on its own, and now it will prove to be an even more significant fight in the division. Sulaiman says he and his organisation will do everything possible to ensure “the division keeps having the best fights.”

“The WBC has received a formal request to sanction such fight for the interim title nd the WBC will sanction it,” Sulaiman said of the upcoming Zhang-Kabayel fight. “Why? Because we have done everything possible for the past several years to reach the ultimate, great fights in each weight class, especially in the heavyweights. There’s no better fight than Usyk-Fury. So with that fight happening, and then the possibilities for the future, we have accepted the No2 and the No3 to fight for the interim title. Keep them active and keep the division having the best fights possible.”

Again, Zhang Vs. Kabayel is a good fight, a very interesting fight, and now the winner will walk away with a bargaining chip in the form of the WBC interim strap. As for Joshua, Sulaiman says he would “absolutely” give the green light for AJ to face the Zhang-Kabayel winner. This, then, could be the route back Joshua proceeds on when he returns to the ring next summer.

As for Zhang-Kabayel – who wins and how? Kabayel is unbeaten and is coming off a very impressive stoppage win over the previously unbeaten Frank Sanchez, while Zhang is coming off a stoppage win over Deontay Wilder. Both heavyweights deserve credit for agreeing to take this, a risky fight for both men.

I like Kabayel here, to outwork Zhang and bag a close points win.

