David Benavidez previews Spence vs. Crawford for July 29th clash

David Benavidez feels that Errol Spence Jr can win on July 29th if he gets to Terence Crawford’s body early in the contest to slow him down.

Benavidez notes that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is more rugged than Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs), so he’s got the ability to fight that kind of a grueling twelve-round contest.

Crawford will need to get on his bike and stay away from Spence because he’s not built as sturdy to take heavy shots to the head & body for an entire fight from Spence without falling apart like Errol’s 22 knockout victims.

Crawford is the favorite to win, but that doesn’t mean much because his experience is limited at 147 to the likes of Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, and similar fighters.

Benavidez thinks the Spence-Crawford fight could turn out to be a high-level chess match, with both guys boxing. However, he thinks Spence will look attack Crawford’s body, and he thinks Errol could have a problem if he’s getting countered all night by Terence.

“I don’t favor none of them because I know both of them. I have a lot of respect for both of them, but it’s going to be a great fight. It’s going to be a legendary fight, and I can’t wait to see it,” said David Benavidez to Fighthype about the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight.

“Once you say this guy’s going to lose, it’s like, ‘Damn, bro, you really think I’m going to lose? That’s f***ed up.’

“Crawford is going to have a lot of room to counter or not a lot of opportunities to counter because Spence is going to be in there trying to work his body. But Spence, he defends pretty well, and he knows how to fight in there, too.

“So it’s going to be a high-level boxing, a high-level chess match Bro. These guys are good, and they got power. They could end it at any time, and they know how to do everything. Crawford knows how to box, he knows how to brawl.

“Errol Spence knows how to box and brawl. If Spence can get to that body a little bit earlier, he might be able to slow Crawford down in the later rounds, but if he’s not, and if he can’t get the body, he’s going to get countered by Crawford’s counters while he’s trying to hit the body, it’s going to be a long night.

“The both of them are talented, very talented. Yeah, I relate to him more. He’s more of a body shot. He’s more in there. He’s more of a rugged fighter, but Crawford could be rugged too,” said Benavidez when asked if he relates more to Spence’s fighting style than Crawford’s.

“He’s always really calm & composed and dangerous until the last round,” said Benavidez when asked if he noticed things about Crawford when he fought his brother Jose Benavidez Jr in 2018. “He sees things

“Hopefully, bro, but first things, we gotta take care of business on this side, but I’m very confident that we can this happen,” said Benavidez when asked if he thinks he’ll fight Canelo Alvarez in 2024.

“All the fans have been calling for it [Canelo fight], and I feel like this is one of the biggest fights to make happen. It’s a very lucrative fight, not only for the boxers but for the city of Las Vegas. You can make a lot of money. The city can make a lot of money.

“Everybody could come have a good time, watch a great fight, and we can return. Well, this year alone has been great. We’re making boxing great again. All the dream fights that we’ve been wanting to see have been coming true.

“So hopefully, we can keep it going next year. Let’s just make it happen,” said Benavidez bout wanting to fight Canelo in 2024.