December 21st: Usyk vs Fury 2 – DAZN PPV Price Revealed

The Rematch between unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will occur on December 21st, selling for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 PPV price of £24.99/$39.95 for their rematch on December 21st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The DAZN pay-per-view price has created strong reactions from the fans, as many feel that it’s too high, given the barebones undercard, which has one solid fight and then four British-level fights.

American fans don’t want to see these poor fights involving fighters who will NEVER win world titles or even compete for them. These are filler-type fights that provide no value.

I say to trim the undercard, leave the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Israil Madrimov fight, and lower the PPV price for U.S. fans to $10, which is about what the main event is worth.

Usyk-Fury Rematch card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Israil Madrimov

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen

Dennis McCann vs. Peter McGrail

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor

UK fans are getting a good deal, only having to pay £24.99. Moreover, the vast majority of the undercard involves fights between Brits. Four of the five undercard fights are UK matches, which do nothing to interest Americans, who have either never heard of them or know them as sub-level fighters.

People who don’t mind the price are willing to overlook it due to the desire to see the arrogant former WBC heavyweight champion Fury beaten again, but this time by knockout. The referee saved Fury last time, then pulled Usyk off of him just as he was going for the finish in the ninth round of their clash on May 18th.

How Much Does Usyk vs Fury 2 Cost?

The Usyk vs. Fury 2 event will be shown live on DAZN PPV on December 21st for £24.99 and $39.95. Depending on what fans value in fights, they’re either elated at the price or they see it as a rip off, unworthy even one-tenth of that price.

By far, the best undercard fight is between former WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov and former WBC interim champion Serhii Bohachuk. But even that fight isn’t a great one, given that both guys lost their last contests and are not seen as elite in the division.

Bohachuk lost to Vergil Ortiz Jr. by a 12-round majority decision on August 10th, whereas Madrimov was beaten by Terence Crawford by a 12-round unanimous decision on August 3rd.