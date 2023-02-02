David Benavidez: “I already put fear into” Caleb Plant

David Benavidez says when he got into the face of Caleb Plant today during their press conference in Los Angeles, he “put fear into” him, and he could smell it coming off the Tennesse native ahead of their fight on Showtime PPV on March 25th at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) said the moment he knew Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) was afraid of him was when he told him point-blank that he was going to break his face and the only thing he could say was a comment about his pants.

If Plant is afraid, it’s not a good signal that he’s going to perform well. You got to wonder why Plant even took the fight. It’s got to be pure desperation on his part because he badly wants a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, but the only way that’s going to happen is if he beats a big name like Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Gennadiy Golovkin or Dmitry Bivol.

“I already knew it was go time after I got off the plane. Whatever happens, happens,” said David Benavidez to Fighthype about his press conference with Caleb Plant today. “That’s the type of grudge match that we have. It’s kind of dangerous because I can f**k it up with him and his mouth.

“It’s very personal. I seen him, but I already put fear into him. When I got out of the hotel, I said, ‘This is a dead man walking here.’ I told him that I was going to beat his a**,’ and do you know what he told me? ‘Bro, look at your pants.’ I don’t know what that means.

“I’m telling him that I’m going to break his f***king face, and he’s telling me about my pants, and then I already know he’s scared. I smell fear. I know how to smell fear, and I know fear when I see it. So we’re on his a**.

“Also, I want to thank him for getting me to this point of motivation. I’ve been seeing this fight in my head when I go to sleep and when I wake up. I’ve been in training camp since October.

“I knew this moment was going to come, and now that I see it, I’m going to make the most of it. I’m pumped, excited and I’m ready to get back in his face and see what happens,” said Benavidez about Plant.



