David Benavidez – Don’t Believe The Hype!

David Benavidez, the so-called “Mexican Monster”, is strutting around the super middleweight division like he’s the king of the castle after steamrolling over Demetrius Andrade. Benavidez puffed out his chest, declaring himself the real deal at 168. But let’s be real, claiming to be the champ without facing the top guns of the division is like calling yourself a chef because you can make toast.

Demetrius Andrade, the guy who’s been floating around the super middleweight division like a paper boat in a kiddie pool, is way overrated in my opinion. This guy’s been hyped up like he’s the next big thing, but in reality, he’s more like a rerun of a show nobody wanted to watch in the first place.

Andrade’s reputation is built on a foundation of fluff, not substance. He’s been dodging real challenges and padding his record with easy wins.

Terence Crawford, watching from the sidelines, seemed to have a bit of a chuckle at Benavidez’s expense. He was all praises, throwing out ‘A++’ grades like a lenient teacher. But even he must know that in the world of boxing, it’s not just about throwing punches, it’s about whom you’re throwing them at.

Benavidez is now strutting around, calling out Canelo Alvarez, but let’s face it, that’s like a high school quarterback challenging Tom Brady. Sure, he’s relentless, he’s got pressure, but against Canelo? That’s like bringing a water pistol to a gunfight.

And when the talk turned to Crawford stepping into the ring with Canelo, he was out of there faster than a kid hearing the ice cream truck. It’s easier to talk a big game from the safety of the commentary box, isn’t it?

Now, back to Benavidez and his claim of being the real champion at 168. The real champions, the ones like Canelo, have fought tooth and nail against top contenders, not just the convenient pickings.

Benavidez’s list of who he should fight reads like a who’s who of boxing’s nightmare opponents. We’re talking about the likes of David Morrell, Dmitry Bivol, and Artur Beterbiev. If Benavidez wants to wear the champion badge, he needs to step into the ring with these guys, not just parade around after beating the less challenging competition.

In the world of boxing, respect is earned with blood, sweat, and tears, not just fancy footwork and loud claims. Benavidez might be good, but to be the best, he has to beat the best. Until then, he’s just another boxer with a loud bark but no bite.

So, while Benavidez dreams of his showdown with Canelo, maybe it’s time for him to wake up and smell the boxing gloves. The path to true greatness is through the ring, facing real warriors, not through press conferences and empty challenges. And for Crawford, maybe next time he’ll stick around long enough to give a real answer about fighting Canelo.

Or maybe he’ll just keep running.