David Adeleye Stops Emir Ahmatovic – Boxing Results

Unbeaten Heavyweight David Adeleye Stops Emir Ahmatovic, Says Fabio Wardley “Gets Knocked Out”

Last night in London, at the historic York Hall, 26 year old British heavyweight hope David Adeleye improved to 12-0(11) as he administered a beating to a tough but outgunned Emir Ahmatovic of Germany (born in Serbia). Adeleye got the stoppage win as Ahmatovic was pulled out by his corner after the completion of the fifth round. 36 year old Ahmatovic, who had previously been beaten only by Filip Hrgovic (who stopped him in three) is now 12-2(9).

London’s Adeleye was a little frustrated at times in last night’s fight, as he was unable to get the clean KO he wanted. The visiting fighter was guilty of putting his head down at times, breaking Adeleye’s rhythm. Still, Adeleye, one of the most talented and exciting young British heavyweights out there right now, and certainly one of the most confident and charismatic, is now looking at bigger fights. Namely one big fight with British heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley.

Speaking with IFL TV after last night’s win, “Big D” spoke about the news that he will very likely become mandatory for Wardley’s British belt, the fight expected to go to purse bids.

“I’ve got the power to knock out a horse. I don’t play,” Adeleye said. “After the fight, his team (Ahmatovic) came up to me and started touching my hand wraps. I said, ‘mate, you can keep it if you want.’ I just hit hard, sorry mate. I don’t fight for the money, but if the money’s right, [Wardley] can come and see me. But when they pushed me to the side, I set up a whole new trajectory, a whole new lane. I didn’t even want to come out here and call out Fabio Wardley, it’s not about him. I get paid more to fight at The York Hall than these boys get to fight on the big stage. (If it’s Wardley next?) He gets knocked out. He gets knocked out. You already know that though.”

Adeleye is a likeable person and for sure he can fight. The same can of course be said of Wardley. Let’s hope this fight does come off, with either Frank Warren (Adeleye) or Eddie Hearn (Wardley) winning the purse bid. It was disappointing for all concerned when the purse bids-ordered fight between Wardley and Frazer Clarke fell through at the 11th hour, this due to Clarke’s promoter Ben Shalom pulling his fighter out right at the last moment. But maybe a fight between Wardley and Adeleye will prove to be one that makes up for it?

Who wins if/when Wardley and Adeleye get it on?