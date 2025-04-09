Return Fight Between David Adeleye And Jeamie TKV Ordered By The BBB of C; Result From First Fight Will Stand

As fans who caught the show know, there was major controversy last Saturday in Manchester, on Frank Warren’s show, this in the co-main event that saw David Adeleye and Jeamie TKV fight for the vacant British heavyweight title. In round six, Adeleye let loose with a shot on the break, with the punch decking TKV and the fight being stopped after the still stunned co-challenger was then knocked down a second time.

In light of the way Adeleye threw his punch after the referee had twice called a break, there was instant anger from TKV’s team, this quite understandably. The losing fighter’s promoter, Ben Shalom, called for the result to be overturned. This has not happened, but today, at a meeting, news came that the British Boxing Board of Control has ordered a rematch between the two rivals.

The return fight will go to purse bids on May 14th.

Adeleye, 14-1(13) was being outboxed for long periods prior to the controversial moment in the sixth round, and some fans will perhaps feel TKV, who fell to 8-2(5) on Saturday, would have won a decision had he not been hit on the break the way he was. In truth, though, the fight – one that promised to be pretty explosive after the two rivals went at it in the build-up, with TKV even flipping over the top table at the final press conference – proved to be a bit of a dud, with the action failing to catch fire until the controversy hit.

The rematch will hopefully prove to be a more exciting fight, with more punches thrown on both sides. And, of course, we all hope to see a clear, controversy-free winner when these two collide again.

Who wins when Adeleye and TKV get it on in the return fight?