Adrien Broner beats Bill Hutchinson – Boxing results

Adrien Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) looked like his old self on Friday night, putting on a masterclass performance, defeating Bill Hutchinson (20-3-4, 9 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision in his comeback fight at welterweight.

After two years out of the ring, the former four division world champion Broner entertained the crowd at the Miami Casino in Miami, Florida, easily outboxing his comeback opponent, 34-year-old Hutchinson.

AB’s hand speed, power, and combination punching looked the same as it did during his best years from 2010-2012. Taking off the weight and getting serious with his career was the fountain of youth for Broner.

Although he didn’t knock out Hutchinson, he showed that he still has all his offense and defensive tools that made him a star over a decade ago.

Broner picked Hutchinson apart with beautiful shots to the head and body through the first five rounds. AB was hurting Hutchinson with his hard shots to the midsection.

In the second half, Broner took his foot off the accelerator after hurting his right hand, which forced him to lighten up on his shots.

The judges’ scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.

After the fight, the 33-year-old Broner called out all the champions at 140, saying he’s ready for any of them. AB wants the winner of Saturday night’s fight between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez.

Broner needs to lose a little more weight to get down to 140 because tonight’s fight was at welterweight.

If not one of the champions, Broner’s promoter Don King will find him someone good that he can use to sharpen up while he waits for an eventual title shot.

“Anybody with a title. Retardo [Rolly Romero, the winner of Teofimo & Josh Taylor, and whoever. All the belts,” said Broner when interviewed after the fight.

Adrien Broner hurt his hand

“He’s ready for anybody, no matter who it be,” said Don King to Fighthype about Adrien Broner after his victory over Bill Hutchinson on Friday night in Miami.

“It was a great fight. He [Broner] hurt his hand, but nobody knows. It was a super fight, even with his hand being hurt. In the fifth round, he hurt his hand.

“He made the weight when nobody thought he’d make the weight, and then he won the fight. So he’s ready! Two years out, and everybody saw him around the world.

“He’s going to fight at 140, but in his first comeback fight, he gave himself a six-pound leverage,” said King.