Guillermo Rigondeaux Takes Out Clemente-Andino With One-Punch Body Shot KO

His critics say he’s boring, but Cuban southpaw Guillermo Rigondeaux is still putting guys to sleep. His opponents, that is. Last night, boxing on the Don King card that was headlined by Adrien Broner’s wide points win over Bill Hutchinson, 42 year old Rigondeaux took out unbeaten Puerto Rican Charlie Clemente-Andino, this with a perfectly timed left hand to the body that dropped Clemente-Andino hard and left him rolling around on the canvas in pain for some time.

The time was 2:43 of round seven, and Rigo’s punch on the sweet spot ended a fight that had been less than action-packed up until then, this due to Clemente-Andino’s negative, survival-minded approach. Rigondeaux is now 22-3(15) and he has won his last two by KO. Clemente-Andino, who was returning to the ring following a seven-year inactive spell and who took last night’s fight on short-notice, is now 12-1(5).

Rigondeaux, who looks and fights like a man far younger than his advanced years (for the lower weights especially), was in full command all night against his elusive, reluctant foe. Still fast of hand and possessing great timing and reflexes, “El Chacal” ended last night’s fight in a flash. The shot was pretty hard to catch without the aid of replay, but Rigo really did land a nasty shot that landed smack, bang on the solar plexus of Clemente-Andino.

With zero chance of getting back up, the stricken fighter was counted out, the pain still registering on his face long after the 10-count had ended. Against the right fighter, Rigo can still end matters in style. Rigondeaux believes he can become champion again at bantamweight. With the power, speed and craftiness he still carries with him when he fights, who would be ultra-confident in saying Rigo can’t do it?

It will be interesting to see who Rigondeaux fights next and when, as will it prove interesting seeing how long he continues to work with Don King. Say what you want about Rigondeaux, but that boring tag might not be an appropriate one for him these days.