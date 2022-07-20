Danny Garcia wants Spence rematch after Jose Benavidez fight

Danny Garcia says he wants a rematch with Errol Spence Jr at 154 after his fight this month against Jose Benavidez Jr on July 30th. Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr will be headlining on Showtime at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The start of the event is at 9:00 p.m. ET.

For a second fight between Spence and Garcia to interest the boxing world, Danny will need to be more active and defeat at least two or three quality opponents.

It’s not going to work with Danny resting on the sofa for close to three years and beating lesser guys like he’d been doing at 147. Boxing fans aren’t going to want to purchase Spence vs. Garcia II on PPV unless Danny beats solid fighters, and it’s been years since he’s done that.

Garcia’s wins since 2018:

Ivan Redkach

Adrian Granados

Brandon Rios

Danny Garcia has only won three fights in the last FIVE years since 2017. That tells you something.

The 34-year-old former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) is coming off a 2 1/2 year layoff since his last fight against Errol Spence Jr. in December 2020 and is moving up to 154 to restart his stalled career in a new weight class.

Though considered small at 147 after moving up to that weight class in 2016, Garcia believes his power will carry up to 154, which he says is his walkaround weight.

We’ll have to see, as he looked small at welterweight, and he’s going to be up against it fighting the 6’0″ Jermell Charlo and 6’6″ Sebastian ‘Towering Inferno’ Fundora if he gets that far.

Danny’s opponent Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) the brother of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez, hasn’t won a fight since 2018 and is coming off a controversial 10-round draw with Francisco Emanuel Torres last November.

Boxing fans on social media overwhelmingly had Torres winning that fight, and they felt that the only reason Benavidez Jr was given a draw was that he was the A-side and fighting in his hometown.

“I would definitely want to revisit the Spence fight at 154 pounds,” said Danny Garcia. “We have history already. Once I start looking good at 154, there’s going to be a lot of great fights for me.”

It’s great that Danny and Spence have history, but fans don’t want to see that fight again. Fans would greatly prefer to see Spence take on more relevant fighters when he moves up to 154 like these guys:

Jermell Charlo

Sebastian Fundora

Tim Tszyu

Israil Madrimov

Tony Harrison

Erickson Lubin

“The time off was very important. I knew that I needed my mind to rest, have some fun, and spend some time with my family,” said Danny Garcia about his nearly three-year layoff.

“Benavidez is a tough fighter. He has some skills. Obviously, he’s 27-1-1, and he’s fought some good fighters.

“I want to knock him out, but if the knockout doesn’t come, then we’re ready for 12 rounds,” said Garcia.