Danny Garcia Says He’s Fighting In September: “Either Pac Man Or Spence”

Former two-weight champ Danny Garcia is buzzing over his next fight. “Swift,” who took to social media yesterday (picked up by Fight Hub), says in the short video how he will be back in the ring in September and that his opponent will be either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence.

“I’m coming back, baby. September. Back in the ring, September,” a beaming Garcia says in the video. “I’m fighting in the fall; we don’t know [who against] yet, either Pac Man or Spence, that’s where it’s at.”

Obviously, either fight would be big news, and either match-up would possibly give us a great fight. Spence, yet to fight again since suffering that nasty, it could have been fatal car smash in October, was set to face Garcia in his next fight before he experienced his N.D.E. Now, however, plenty of people feel “The Truth” should take a tune-up type bout before going back in with an elite fighter.

As for Garcia fighting living legend Pacquiao, Garcia, along with a good number of other fighters, has been calling for that fight for some time. Does Garcia have concrete info that he will indeed be fighting either Pacquiao or Spence next, or is “Swift” living up to his nickname in coming out with his announcement prematurely?

At this point, nobody knows if any big fights will be going ahead in September, what with the coronavirus still causing so many problems. Of course, we all hope to see big-time boxing returns by September, even before then. Let’s hope Garcia – last seen beating Ivan Redkach via U.D..D. in January – has indeed got some inside stuff that has let him know he will be facing either Spence or Pacquiao next. As to the exact date, or the location of either fight, we’ll have to wait and see.

Garcia, 36-2(21), is still only 32 years of age, and the former WBC/WBA 140 pound and former WBC, 147-pound champ, believes he can rule the world all over again. Maybe he can.