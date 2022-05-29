Danny Garcia reacts to Tank Davis win over Rolly Romero

Danny Garcia was impressed with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ one-punch knockout win over Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in the sixth round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The former two-division world champion Garcia said that Tank Davis’ “patience” was the key to him getting the victory over the previously unbeaten Rolly (14-1, 12 KOs) in their headliner on Showtime pay-per-view.

Gervonta’s victory for Tank enabled him to hold onto his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title and keep in the running for lucrative fights against Ryan Garcia, and the winner of the June 5th undisputed 135-lb clash between champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

As for the 26-year-old Rolly Romero, it’s back to the drawing board for the previously unbeaten #1 WBA contender. Surprisingly, Rolly is already asking Tank for a rematch, but that’s not going to happen.

Fighters react to Tank win

“Spectacular KO. Patience,” said Danny Garcia to Fight Hub TV, when asked what was the key to the victory for Tank Davis over Rolly Romero.

“Monster, the modern-day Mike Tyson,” said Zab Judah. “Put him in big fights, he’s ready for everybody,” Zab said of Tank.

“I thought Rolly would come out and be strong, fast & sharp, and I thought it would get stopped late,” said Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams.

“It was a little bit earlier than late. That’s all it takes, this is boxing. It’s a game of inches. I don’t know. I want to see him fight, that’s all,” said J-Rock when asked when Rolly will fight again.

“S***, Rolly ran into it. He was loading up too much,” said former welterweight champion Andre Berto. “It was close, but he’s [Gervonta] has got a lot of experience, and he was just setting it up. He was taking his time, setting it up. I saw it coming, though.

“Whatever he wants, I want to see him fight maybe Devin Haney. They were talking about the Ryan Garcia fight too,” said Berto when asked who he wants to see Tank Davis fight next. “Anyone of those fights would be good for him. Rolly needs to go home and work on some things,” said Berto.

“The fight went exactly how I thought it would go,” said Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin about the Tank vs. Rolly bout. “He was going to figure him out in the first couple of rounds, and get him out of there.

“I thought he fought real smart until the KO,” Lubin said of Tank. “He was just picking his shots until he landed and got him out of there. He was in the defensive mode the first couple of rounds, but he eventually got him out of there.

“I think he’s got to rebuild,” said Lubin when asked where Rolly goes from here. “Everybody that takes a loss has got to rebuild. I think he jumped the gun a little bit too fast, so he’s got to come back,” said Lubin.