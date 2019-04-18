Danny Garcia and Adrian Granados workout quotes

Former two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and welterweight contender Adrian Granados took part in a media workout Wednesday as they near their main event showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.





(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions)

The workout also featured heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. and Alexander Dimitrenko, who meet in a 10-round bout, and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa, who faces Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo in a 12-round match for the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title that kicks off the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica:

DANNY GARCIA

“I fought in this arena when I was 6-0 so it’s exciting to be back. I also won the welterweight title against Robert Guerrero in Los Angeles. L.A. has always been good to me. There’s a great atmosphere and I love fighting here.

“I’m ready for anybody, but I’m also not looking past Granados. At the end of the day, I have to focus on Saturday night. I have to get this victory.

“There’s a lot at stake, so I know Granados will be ready. I trained hard and I think I’m in the best shape of my life. I think I’m in better shape now than my last two fights. I can’t wait to show it on Saturday night.

“You watch Danny Garcia fights you know I’m always swinging trying to knock people out. Expect another can’t-miss fight on Saturday.

“I know what Granados brings to the table, but I believe in my skills and the hard work we put into camp. The plan is of course to get a knockout and look spectacular, but I’m more than ready to go 12 hard rounds.”

ADRIAN GRANADOS

“This is a classic in a making. We’re going to put on a show. I feel great. We’ve closed out camp just right and we’re ready to rock and roll on Saturday.

“There are a lot of challenges in this fight. I have to go out there to dominate and take the fight away from him. Danny is a great fighter and there’s a reason he’s a big name in the sport. This is an opportunity that I’m going to take advantage of.

“I wasn’t surprised that Shawn Porter said I was a tougher fight than Danny Garcia. I watched both fights and you could see at the end that I had Shawn running for survival. He did what he had to do to escape, but for this fight I’m taking it out of anybody else’s hands.

“I don’t think Danny is looking past me, but I know he has bigger plans. I’m here to interrupt those plans. I have my own plans. I’m going to catapult myself to where I belong and where I should have always been.

“My parents worked so hard to put me on the right path. I got involved with sports as a kid and never looked back. I always stayed focus on my sports and studies. The temptations were there in Chicago. I stayed true to myself and now I’m in a place where a lot of people look up to me. If I win on Saturday it can show that anything is possible.”

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“This is going to be my fourth fight at this venue. I’ve gotten a knockout every time, so I think it’s a good luck arena for me. I’ve had setbacks, but I’m ready for my comeback.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight to make a statement. I’m excited to get this win and do it emphatically.

“Dimitrenko is a veteran fighter and I know I can’t take him lightly. We’re going to be ready and may the best man win. I’m ready to take on all challengers.

“I just need to stay loose and let my hands go. I’m going to show the kind of fighter that I am. My speed and the way I use the ring will be a key.

“I’ve watched Dimitrenko’s fights, and I know I just have to do what I have to do. I think it’s harder for him to fight a smaller guy like me, especially one with speed and who throws combinations.”

ALEXANDER DIMITRENKO

“This is an important fight for me and I’m here to win. This is nothing new to me. My job is to come here put on a great performance. I’ve been a pro for a long time and I’m ready for Saturday.

“I have more experience in big fights than Ruiz. I’m going to give my best in this fight. There’s no pressure on me and I’m feeling relaxed and ready for war.

“My last fight against Bryant Jennings ended with a bad stoppage and I’m looking to erase that memory. A win on Saturday is important to me and I’m not looking past it. I have to do my job and we’ll see what happens after that.

“This is my first time in Los Angeles, I’ve gotten to enjoy the weather a little bit but it’s all business. I’m focused on fighting on Saturday, that’s been the goal all camp and we’re leading up to a great show on Saturday.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“This is a moment I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid. The opportunity is here, I’m ready and I can’t wait to take it.

“I had a really good training camp. My body is ready physically and mentally. I know that Parejo is a really good fighter who’s going to try to box me. I feel like once I put the pressure on him, I’m going to be able to dominate him.

“I think Parejo has weaknesses on his inside game, which is something I’m really good at. I feel like for my past few fights I’ve used that to dominate my opponents.

“This is my time to shine. I had a really good training camp and I’m here to take advantage of this opportunity. I’m only 22-years-old and I’ve worked really hard to get where I’m at right now.”

