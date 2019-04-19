Danny Garcia and Adrien Granados final press conference quotes

Former two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and welterweight contender Adrian “El Tigre” Granados went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before the square-off this Saturday night in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.





Also squaring-off Thursday were heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. and Alexander Dimitrenko, who meet in a 10-round bout, and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa and Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo, who meet in a 12-round match for the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title that kicks off the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Also squaring-off Thursday were heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. and Alexander Dimitrenko, who meet in a 10-round bout, and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa and Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo, who meet in a 12-round match for the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title that kicks off the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday from the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel Gateway:

DANNY GARCIA

“Motivation is no problem for me because I’ve always loved competing. I love to fight and I love boxing. I want to give my fans around the world a great show. This is all for my legacy right now.

“It’s fight time, it’s on. The talking is done, the hard work has been put in and I’m confident. I’m going to show the world what I’m about on Saturday night. This is nothing new to me, it’s another day at work.

“I’ve been shining for a long time. I’m going to show why I’ve been around on Saturday and leave no doubt about this win.

“This is a big fight for me. I have to go in there and show the world I’m one of the best in the sport. I need to look good.

“We worked harder and worked smarter in training camp. My body is bigger and stronger now. I’ve grown into a true welterweight. I feel great.

“At the end of the day, styles make fights. We’ll see who the better fighter is on Saturday night.”

ADRIAN GRANADOS

“This win would mean a lot to me. It’s a huge fight and a big opportunity. A win against Danny can catapult me to where I belong. That’s what I’m coming to do in this fight.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight. The preparation is done. Camp went great. I’m ready for war on Saturday night.

“I want a dominating and exciting victory. I’m here to show I’m a real player in the welterweight division.

“I think the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry makes it a great fight. Plus, we both come from tough neighborhoods in Chicago and Philadelphia. I’m proud of who I am and where I’m from and we’re both going to represent for we’re from.

“I’m not underestimating Danny because I know we both had to go through a lot to get here. But we made it here through hard circumstances and we’ve turned those circumstances into positives.

“I think Danny is my toughest opponent. He’s accomplished a lot in the sport and he’s taken advantage of the opportunities he’s gotten. This would be the biggest win of my career and I’m looking forward to doing that on Saturday night.”

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“I’m really happy to be here in this position. Everything in my past is behind me and I’m so happy to be in this fight and position for even more after Saturday.

“I’m just hungrier and more motivated than ever now. With Manny Robles training me, I’m taking camp more seriously and I’m more dedicated to accomplishing my dreams. My dream is to be the first Mexican heavyweight champion. I’m going to make history.

“We’ll see how fast he is and who’s faster on Saturday. He has a longer reach but I believe I have the faster movements. He’s trying to take money from my family and I can’t let that happen.

“I just need stick to my game plan and chop him down. The combinations and body shots will be key. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

“I’ve come a long way to get in this shape. I just have to stay disciplined and put in the hard work and I’ll be fighting for a world title soon.”

ALEXANDER DIMITRENKO

“I’m glad to be here and I’m looking to make a war. It was the best training camp that I’ve had. I’m fit and ready to win. I will give not just my best, but everything to win this fight.

“This is nothing new for me. I know have to fight against smaller guys. It’s no problem for me and I’m very comfortable.

“I’m looking forward to fighting here in Southern California and show the fans all over what I’m about.

“I know people say he’s fast but I’m not slow either. I’m ready to prove what I can do on Saturday night.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I’ve been preparing every fight for a big fight. I’m thankful for this opportunity and everyone who is behind me and has supported me. I’m here for a reason and I’m going to prove it on Saturday night.

“The pressure, the inside game, the body shots and my relentlessness will be too much him. I don’t think he can handle it for 12 rounds.

“I think that everything I do well, is going to become a problem for him. I’m prepared for a tough fight but I’m ready to put on a show.

“It feels amazing to be on this stage and fighting at this venue. I’m representing for my hometown, but also for my Mexican culture. On Saturday they’re going to see that I’m another great Mexican fighter.

“This was definitely one of my stronger training camps. We did a lot of work on my legs and strengthening them. It puts a little more pop in my punches. The conditioning was important too because I know this guy isn’t going to go down easy.”

YONFREZ PAREJO

“I’m very happy to be in this fight. We had a great training camp. We know Brandon is a very tough fighter, but he’s not going to get in the way of my dream of being world champion.

“I worked very hard in training camp because I know Figueroa likes to bring pressure. I don’t think he’s faced an opponent like me and I’m going to show everyone what level I’m on.

“I expect a very hard fight, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’m always prepared for any challenge and this is no different. I have everything it takes to become champion of the world.

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“These fighters had tremendous camps and they’re ready to go. Both of these guys look ready to handle their business. These guys are in their primes and that should make it a great fight.

“I see this fight ending in a knockout. Danny knows what’s at stake and he wants to put on an impressive performance. He has a big stage to do it. Stylistically he’s facing a young hungry guy in Granados who is going to press and come forward. It’s going to mesh very well and it’s a fantastic fight that’s not going the distance.

“There’s nothing easy about this fight. Danny has to go in there and establish respect from the beginning and dictate the pace. Granados is a young, exciting fighter, but Danny has to have the mentality that he’s on a different level than Granados.

“These guys need to stay in the moment and make sure they don’t look towards future fights. I don’t believe they will. Granados has nothing to lose, but Danny has a lot of motivation himself. Both of these guys want even bigger and better things in the near future.”