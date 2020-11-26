Danny Jacobs Wants A Rematch With Canelo, Says “Things Would Be Different If We Fought Again”

Danny Jacobs must first get through tomorrow’s very real grudge-match of a fight with Gabriel Rosado (these two really do seem to hate each other!), but “The Miracle Man” is looking at bigger fights. The former middleweight titlist spoke with RingTV.com and he said he feels he can achieve plenty up at super-middleweight. Jacobs, 36-3(30) wants to win a world title at 168, while he says he is “following Canelo too.”

It was back in May last year when Jacobs lost a fairly close, certainly competitive decision to the Mexican star, yet Jacobs feels a return fight would be different at 168, as he would not be “drained” at 168 the way he was after making 160.

“In a sense of moving up from 160 to 168 pounds, I’m following Canelo too,” Jacobs told RingTV.com. “I think a fight against Canelo this time around will be different because I’ll be fighting at a full-weight and I wouldn’t be fighting drained. There wouldn’t be any weight clauses because I’m making 168 pounds comfortably. I think the strategy from Golden Boy and Canelo was the weight restrictions (the agreement was neither fighter could weigh any more than 170 pounds on the night of the Canelo-Jacobs fight). The weight clause was not to have me at 100-percent. It was a close fight.”

Canelo has his December 19 fight with WBA 168 pound champ Callum Smith next, but maybe there would be enough interest in a return with Jacobs (who weighed 173 pounds on the night of the Canelo fight, thus being fined). But the real rematch we all want to see, in fact the third fight, is Canelo against Gennady Golovkin. These two have left it late, maybe too late, but this fan would much rather see a GGG-Canelo III than a Canelo-Jacobs II. How about you?

In the meantime, Jacobs, Canelo and GGG all have business to attend to. Rosado, 25-12-1(14) is determined to beat Jacobs tomorrow night, as is Smith determined to upset Canelo, and as is Kamil Szeremeta determined to defeat GGG in their middleweight title fight set for December 18.

These three fights are all worth tuning in for and then some. It is shaping up as a big, big 2020 finale as far as boxing is concerned.



