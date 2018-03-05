Daniel Jacobs wants Jermall Charlo after Maciej Sulecki fight

Following a back-stage flare-up this past Saturday night at Barclays Center, former Middleweight World Champion DANIEL JACOBS was emphatic in his words to contender JERMALL CHARLO.

Said Jacobs, “All my focus right now is on Maciej Sulecki and I know it’s going to be a tough fight. This is the third undefeated fighter I have faced in a row and after I’ve taken his 0, then if I don’t get the ‘GGG’ vs. Canelo winner, I’m happy to take Jermall Charlo’s 0 too.”





‘Charlo is fighting a guy that Sulecki has already knocked out. These guys talk the talk but as you saw on Saturday when things get real it’s another story. Charlo is already beaten and the bell hasn’t even rung yet.”

Said promoter EDDIE HEARN, “I think Danny vs. Jermall Charlo is a great fight but we have plenty of business to take care of first. Sulecki is going to be a real handful on April 28 and ultimately, we want the ‘GGG vs. Canelo’ winner but there’s some real sauce in a ‘Jacobs vs. Charlo’ match up and it’s one the fans would love to see.”

BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) in the main event at ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ on Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPUS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.





Also returning to Barclays Center, WBA Lightweight Women’s World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland will fight in a 10-round world title unification against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

Emerging, unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, will also fight on the undercard in a ten round bout against an opponent to be announced.

Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, tickets starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.