ESPN+ Official Weights: Mbilli vs. Sulecki

Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki both weighed in at 167.7 pounds at today’s weigh-in for their fight on Friday, June 27th. The WBC interim super middleweight title will be on the line for the Mbilli-Sulecki fight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

The favorite Mbilli needs an impressive knockout to earn an undercard spot on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford card on September 13th. Mbilli has already been mentioned for that event, but he can strengthen his position by stopping the veteran Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs).

Friday’s Mbilli-Sulecki event will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

Mbilli vs. Sulecki Weigh-in

– Christian Mbilli 167.7 vs. Maciej Sulecki 167.7

– Steven Butler 167.6 vs. Jose De Jesus Macias 167.8

– Arslanbek Makhmudov 265.8 vs. Ricardo Brown 261.4

– Wilkens Mathieu 171.6 vs. Adagio McDonald 170.7

– Jhon Orobio 139.5 vs. Zsolt Osadan 138.8

– Christopher Guerrero 146.7 vs. Sandy Messaoud 145.1

– Leila Beaudoin 129.4 vs. Elhem Mekhaled 129.1

– Luis Santana 135.7 vs. Eduardo Estela 135.6

– Wyatt Sanford 139.6 vs. Mark Andrejev 139.7

Mbilli’s Knockout Strategy

“The goal isn’t to knock him out before this fighter [Diego Pacheco]. The goal is to be the best boxer than the last fight,” said Mbilli to Sean Zittel when asked if his goal is to knock out Sulecki faster than Diego Pacheco did.

Pacheco knocked out Sulecki with a body shot in the sixth round last August in a one-sided fight. Sulecki didn’t have the power or enough skills to compete with the heavy shots from Diego in that fight. Ultimately, he was taken out with a hard punch to the midsection.

“The goal is to listen to the coach, to have a good strategy, to have a good jab and defense. But if Sulecki makes any mistakes, I’m going to make him pay,” said Mbilli. “Because Pacheco ducked me,” said Christian when asked why he never fought Pacheco recently. “I think I’m too dangerous for this guy.”