Heavyweight contender and former world cruiserweight title challenger Michael Hunter was in action last night at the historic York Hall in the heart of London, and the 37-year-old picked up a quite nasty knockout win. Facing Eli Frankham of Norfolk, UK – a man who stepped into the ring with a 9-0(6) pro record – Hunter scored a highlight reel KO in the fifth round.

Frankham Flattened in Round Five

Hunter, who was listed at 22-1-2(17) by BoxRec prior to last night’s fight, with Hunter having had some 11 bouts under the Team Combat League in addition to his listed fights, looked good against 32-year-old Frankham. But will the KO, this a win Hunter was expected to get as he was facing such a novice in comparison to himself (in one of the oddest heavyweight matchups of the year, really), get Hunter’s career back on track for something big?

Hunter, nicknamed “The Bounty,” largely fell under the radar after his June 2024 win over Cassius Chaney, with only a December 2024 win over Christian Garcia added to his official record. Now, having returned to action and looking good in doing so, Hunter will indeed be hoping he can move on and get a big name in the ring with him next time out.

Hunter backed Frankham to the ropes in the fifth round, and he then whipped in a hard left hook to the head, followed by a punishing right uppercut that landed flush on the chin. Frankhman went down heavily, resting in a half-sitting, half-laid out position. Hunter reminded us all that he can bang.

Career Stagnation: Why the Delay?

Having been in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk (L12), Martin Bakole (TKO10), Alexander Ustinov (TKO9), Sergey Kuzmin (W12), and Alexander Povetkin (D12), Hunter has shown us how good he is. It’s really a mystery why the Californian’s career has stagnated the way it has; Hunter was once a Matchroom fighter.

Is it too late for Hunter at age 37, or can he make up for lost time by having a big 2026, and maybe beyond? The passionate and knowledgeable fight fans in London certainly seemed to both enjoy and appreciate Hunter’s performance last night. You can catch the brutal KO on YouTube.