Daniel Dubois Back In Action In September, Will Fight For Vacant Commonwealth Belt – Dubois vs Tetteh

Arguably the best, most talented young and unbeaten heavyweight prospect/contender on the scene today, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will keep his active schedule going with a fight in September. The 21 year old who in his last fight stopped an unbeaten Nathan Gorman to take the vacant British heavyweight title, will go for the vacant Commonwealth belt on September 27th.





Dubois, 12-0(11) will face another undefeated fighter in Ebenezer Tetteh of Accra, Ghana. Potential Dubois rival Joe Joyce vacated the Commonwealth belt and now Dubois says it is a natural progression for him to look to add it to his British belt. 31 year old Tetteh is 19-0(16) and he must come though okay in a fight he has scheduled for this coming Saturday (against TBA according to BoxRec, the bout to take place in Accra) but all being well it will be Dubois next.

Fans may not know too much about Tetteh. He has boxed all his fights at home and he turned pro down at light-heavyweight. There are no obviously recognisable names on Tetteh’s record and no less than 13 of Tetteh’s opponents faced him whilst sporting a losing record. Who knows whether or not Tetteh can come to London and give Dubois a tough night’s work.

Dubois, though, is looking forward to adding the Commonwealth title to those belts he has already won:





“I want to win every title available to me on my way to becoming a world champion,” Dubois said to London News Online. “I have won the Southern Area, English and British titles already, so I am heading down what people call the traditional route, while also gaining international experience and rankings.”

Dubois, dubbed “Dynamite,” may well have himself another short night next month, or perhaps Tetteh will show us all he is very much a dark horse of the heavyweight division. Dubois is of course the pick to win but Tetteh could prove to be dangerous. Promoter Frank Warren says that if Tetteh is a similar fighter to the last man from Ghana that fought Dubois, Richard Lartey, “you are going to get excitement.”

Warren says Tetteh is “a banger.” We might get an eventful fight, then, for however long it lasts.