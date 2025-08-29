Daniel Dubois and promoter Frank Warren are teasing “big news” about the heavyweight’s return, with several top contenders in the mix

Daniel Dubois is in a mood, a frame of mind, to put his July stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk firmly behind him. And, as has been reported by Queensbury, “DDD” had a meeting with Frank Warren this week, in which his imminent return to the ring was discussed (perhaps even finalised).

“DDD” Has a New Target

Dubois, who briefly held the IBF heavyweight title, teases how he will come back with a big fight and how “big news” regarding his comeback fight will be announced soon.

“Yeah, big news announcing soon, so, you know, I’ll let these guys talk about it (promoter Warren and manager Sam Jones), but I’m gonna be well up for it,” Dubois said. “And I’m coming back!”

Warren, who said that he and the rest of Team-Dubois are “looking forward to the next chapter of his career,” and how we fans should “watch out for big fight news soon,” has mentioned the following names as being in the mix for Dubois’ comeback fight:

A Look at Potential Rivals

– David Adeleye (the frontrunner in the opinion of some)

– Tyson Fury (a real long shot)

– Anthony Joshua (another long shot, although does AJ want revenge over Dubois or not, you may well ask)

– Moses Itauma (a risky fight for both men)

– Joe Joyce

– Martin Bakole

The Londoner’s New Direction

Of course, it could turn out to be someone else that Dubois fights upon his return, but going by the vibe put out by the fighter and the promoter, it should be a pretty big name that the Londoner does face. Dubois is aiming to fight before the end of the year.

At age 27, and beaten only by Usyk (twice) and by Joyce, Dubois could bounce back, and maybe even win another world title, which he has said is his main priority.