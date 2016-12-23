Boxing News 24/7


Dana White Blasts Floyd Mayweather “Conor Would Kill Your Tiny, Fragile A**”

Dana White just sent a violent warning to Floyd Mayweather — Conor McGregor will “kick [your] head into another planet and then he’ll murder every one of [your] security guards.”

The UFC champ just responded to Floyd’s threat to “slap the s**t out of McGregor” when he sees him … and it’s clear Dana thinks Mayweather has a death wish.


Dana tears Floyd a new one … calling him a delusional shrimp with peanut brittle hands (because they’re so fragile) and says when it comes down to it, he doesn’t have the stones to slap Conor.

It’s great.

There’s more … we also asked Dana about UFC minority owner Mark Wahlberg offering to give some of his UFC shares to Conor.

Dana’s not opposed to it — and actually invited McGregor to purchase some shares if he’s serious about it.

