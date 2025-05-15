Mayweather Senior Says “No Deal” On His Son Coming Back...But He Says That If He Did!

Like it or loathe it, the big story regarding living legend Manny Pacquiao coming back to fight WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios in July is one of the subjects being most discussed in the world of boxing right now. Plenty of people are against it, while some are in favour of it. And, some fans are speculating that if 46 year old Pacquiao can pull it off and defeat Barrios in Las Vegas, it could lead to another all-time great coming back – Floyd Mayweather. For the big rematch with Pacquiao.

These days, you cannot blame a fight fan for thinking like this, as we’ve seen so many former champs return to the ring. Added to this is the continued rumour – shot down by “Money” numerous times – that the 48 year old great is either broke or close to it. How better to build up his finances than with a rematch with Pacquiao, in a fight that would have a legit world title on the line?

Mayweather Snr shuts it down—then brags about a double KO

But it won’t happen. So says Floyd Mayweather Senior. However, as he made clear when speaking with The Mayweather Boxing Channel, as hosted by Jeff Mayweather, Snr. said that a returning “Money” could beat Pacquiao and Conor McGregor on the same night if he did come back!

“Bah, bah! No deal,” Mayweather Snr. said when asked if his son will follow Pacquiao’s lead and make a return. “I’m telling you, you know what’s up. I’m gonna whup him [Pacquiao] before Floyd whup him. I really believe this, and I’m telling you the honest truth right here…..Floyd could whup Pacquiao and then turn right back around and, give him about a three-round rest, and then he’d come back and get Conor, and I’m telling you, both of them are going to sleep.”

Floyd vs. Pacquiao 2? Never say never in boxing

Some boastful, perhaps tongue-in-cheek words here from Mayweather’s pop, but Floyd Snr. always was a good talker. Mayweather, even at age 48, may well be capable of coming back and defeating an ageing Pacquiao and a past-his-best UFC fighter on the same night, but as for knocking both guys out? Let’s be serious—Floyd boxed cautiously, if smartly, when he fought Pacquiao a decade ago, and there was zero sign of a KO or stoppage.

And despite what he may say to the contrary, Mayweather Jr will be watching the Barrios-Pacquiao fight. Don’t rule out another ring performance of some kind by “Money” Mayweather just yet.