Crawford’s Trainer’s Promises a Repeat of the Spence Jr. Masterclass Against Canelo

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, predicts a victory for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) over undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) on September 13th.

A History of Predictions

‘BoMac’ says it won’t be “no cakewalk” for Crawford, but he’s going to beat Canelo. He states that fans doubted him in the past when Crawford fought unified welterweight champion Errol Spence on July 29, 2023. He proved them wrong with Crawford scoring a ninth-round technical knockout of Errol.

“We’re going to beat this motherf****a**, dog,” said Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, to Ring Magazine on X, predicting a victory for Crawford over Canelo Alvarez on September 13. “It ain’t no cakewalk, but we’re going to beat his a**, though. I promise you that. Watch and see.”

It’s understandable why ‘BoMac’ believes Crawford will win. He’s looked so impressive in fights over the last few years, beating Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, and Amir Khan.

Canelo’s last performance against IBF super middleweight champion William Scull on May 3, 2025, was not one of his best efforts. Alvarez won by a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109. Canelo landed 56 of 152 thrown punches for a 36.8% connect rate.

BoMac’s Promises

“I ain’t steered you wrong yet, and I’m not in the business to start now,” said ‘BoMac’ when asked what his message is for the naysayers who claim that Crawford is too small to defeat Canelo. “I tried to tell them about [Errol] Spence, but they don’t want to listen.”

The way ‘BoMac’ talks, he sounds like he’s confident that Crawford will come out victorious, as he has in his prior 41 fights during his 17-year professional career. In my view, Crawford will come up short. He lacks the prerequisite wins on his resume to be viewed as the winner against Canelo.

Bud Crawford, 37, had one fight at 154 pounds a year ago against Israil Madrimov on August 3, 2024, and he squeaked by with a narrow 12-round unanimous decision. He hasn’t fought since, choosing to spend the year bulking up slowly for his fight against Canelo.

Terence’s former promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, agrees that he’s going to defeat Canelo. “I think Crawford is going to win by a wide decision or possibly a knockout. I just don’t think Canelo is the same fighter he was, and I think Crawford has developed into a complete fighter,” said Arum to BoxingScene.

Crawford’s Opposition Since 2019

Israil Madrimov (August 2024)

Errol Spence Jr. (July 2023)

David Avanesyan (December 2022)

Shawn Porter (November 2021)

Kell Brook (November 2020)

Egidijus Kavaliauskas (December 2019)

Amir Khan (April 2019)

These are Crawford’s fights in the last six years. I don’t believe these fighters are anywhere near the level of Canelo. Madrimov stands out as the best of the bunch, and Crawford just barely got by him by the scores 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.