Crawford vs. Madrimov: How Much Does The PPV Event Cost?

It has to be agreed by all that the upcoming August 3rd card that will go down in The City of Angels is indeed a stacked one. Terence Crawford Vs. Israil Madrimov will of course top the bill on DAZN PPV, with no less than five very interesting, possibly exciting supporting bouts to take place, two or three of them pretty much 50-50 affairs.
The DAZN USA PPV price for Crawford vs Madrimov will be $79.99 and includes one month DAZN subscription. For existing DAZN subscribers, the UK PPV price will be £23.99. The ringwalks for Crawford vs. Madrimov are scheduled for 11:40 p.m. ET / 4:40 a.m. UK with the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m.
The full line-up of fights is as follows:
- Crawford-Madrimov
- Andy Ruiz-Jarrell Miller
- Jared Anderson-Martin Bakole
- Isaac Cruz-Jose Valenzuela
- David Morrell-Radivoje Kalajdzic
- Andy Cruz-Antonio Moran
Full DAZN Pricelist:
|Country
|Price
|Australia
|34.99 AUD
|Brazil
|109.90 BRL
|Canada
|79.99 CAD
|Chile
|19,900 CLP
|Colombia
|82,900 COP
|France
|19.99 EUR
|Germany
|19.99 EUR
|India
|1,850 INR
|Israel
|79.90 ILS
|Italy
|19.99 EUR
|Japan
|3,000 JPY
|Mexico
|399 MXN
|Netherlands
|19.99 EUR
|New Zealand
|34.99 NZD
|Nigeria
|17,900 NGN
|Norway
|235 NOK
|Philippines
|1,200 PHP
|Poland
|89.99 PLN
|Portugal
|19.99 EUR
|Saudi Arabia
|79.99 SAR
|South Africa
|399.99 ZAR
|South Korea
|30,000 KRW
|Spain
|19.99 EUR
|Sweden
|230 SEK
|Switzerland
|19.90 CHF
|Turkey
|709.99 TRY
|United Arab Emirates
|79.99 AED
|United Kingdom
|24.99 GBP
|United States of America
|79.99 USD
Okay, so nearly $80 bucks is a lot of money, but this card is value for money; it has to be agreed upon. £24.99 is a little more than the usual £20 or so UK fans are accustomed to paying for a DAZN PPV show, but again, who can really complain with this card? We could potentially see two or three great, great fights, while some serious emerging talent in the form of Andy Cruz and Jared Anderson will be well worth watching.
There have been some major moans and groans about PPV prices over the years, but fans aren’t likely to kick up a fuss with the pricing of this one. Crawford is a future Hall of Famer, with some saying he is on his way to being called an all-time great. And “Bud” is taking a genuine risk in going up to 154 pounds to challenge Madrimov. And with the Crawford-Madrimov fight getting some healthy support from the other five matchups, what’s not to like here?
Will YOU be buying this card?
It will be interesting to see the final P-P-V buys for the August 3 card.