Crawford vs. Madrimov: How Much Does The PPV Event Cost?

It has to be agreed by all that the upcoming August 3rd card that will go down in The City of Angels is indeed a stacked one. Terence Crawford Vs. Israil Madrimov will of course top the bill on DAZN PPV, with no less than five very interesting, possibly exciting supporting bouts to take place, two or three of them pretty much 50-50 affairs.

The DAZN USA PPV price for Crawford vs Madrimov will be $79.99 and includes one month DAZN subscription. For existing DAZN subscribers, the UK PPV price will be £23.99. The ringwalks for Crawford vs. Madrimov are scheduled for 11:40 p.m. ET / 4:40 a.m. UK with the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m.

The full line-up of fights is as follows:

Crawford-Madrimov

Andy Ruiz-Jarrell Miller

Jared Anderson-Martin Bakole

Isaac Cruz-Jose Valenzuela

David Morrell-Radivoje Kalajdzic

Andy Cruz-Antonio Moran

Full DAZN Pricelist:

Country Price Australia 34.99 AUD Brazil 109.90 BRL Canada 79.99 CAD Chile 19,900 CLP Colombia 82,900 COP France 19.99 EUR Germany 19.99 EUR India 1,850 INR Israel 79.90 ILS Italy 19.99 EUR Japan 3,000 JPY Mexico 399 MXN Netherlands 19.99 EUR New Zealand 34.99 NZD Nigeria 17,900 NGN Norway 235 NOK Philippines 1,200 PHP Poland 89.99 PLN Portugal 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia 79.99 SAR South Africa 399.99 ZAR South Korea 30,000 KRW Spain 19.99 EUR Sweden 230 SEK Switzerland 19.90 CHF Turkey 709.99 TRY United Arab Emirates 79.99 AED United Kingdom 24.99 GBP United States of America 79.99 USD

Okay, so nearly $80 bucks is a lot of money, but this card is value for money; it has to be agreed upon. £24.99 is a little more than the usual £20 or so UK fans are accustomed to paying for a DAZN PPV show, but again, who can really complain with this card? We could potentially see two or three great, great fights, while some serious emerging talent in the form of Andy Cruz and Jared Anderson will be well worth watching.

There have been some major moans and groans about PPV prices over the years, but fans aren’t likely to kick up a fuss with the pricing of this one. Crawford is a future Hall of Famer, with some saying he is on his way to being called an all-time great. And “Bud” is taking a genuine risk in going up to 154 pounds to challenge Madrimov. And with the Crawford-Madrimov fight getting some healthy support from the other five matchups, what’s not to like here?

Will YOU be buying this card?

It will be interesting to see the final P-P-V buys for the August 3 card.