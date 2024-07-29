No Pressure on Madrimov: Hearn Confident Ahead of Crawford Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists that his fighter underdog, Israil Madrimov, has “no pressure” on him heading into the title defense of his WBA junior middleweight belt against heavy favorite Terence Crawford on Saturday night at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, broadcast live on DAZN PPV (get a free month of DAZN with your pay-per-view purchase!).

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is expected to breeze through Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), treating him like a speed bump heading into a mega-fight against three-belt super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in the first half of next year.

Hearn Highlights Crawford’s Age and Weight Jump

Hearn feels that Madrimov will be too “fresh” for the aging Crawford, who turns 37 in September and hasn’t been that active for the last four years. Crawford’s new weight class, 154, is a long way from where he began his professional career 16 years ago at 135.

Although Crawford is the favorite based on what he’s done in his past performances, he’s never fought anyone as good as the 29-year-old Madrimov, and it’s late in his career for him to be taking in such a risky fight. Some fans believe Crawford is just out for money and no longer focused on the sport.

Fighting once a year is a big hint that his love for the sport is long gone with Crawford, and he’s just hanging on to fatten his bank account to the fullest before hanging up his gloves.

Madrimov’s Punching Power as a Game-Changer

“We are in a mammoth task against Terence Crawford because he’s brilliant. I think he is pound-for-pound #1, but he is getting a bit older; he is moving up the weight classes, and he’s in with a fresh 154-pounder who punches very hard,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about what Israil Madrimov is up against, facing Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford this Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Madrimov’s punching power gives him a chance in this fight because he cannot match Crawford in the skills department. Madrimov doesn’t possess the hand speed or technical ability that Crawford has, and he has some bad habits that will make life difficult for him on Saturday night.

Lunging in and fighting with his hands down could get Madrimov in trouble against Crawford if he doesn’t fix those areas.

Madrimov Fighting for More Than Rankings

“For that reason, I think it’s the toughest fight of Terence Crawford’s career so far, and I know we’re underdogs, but I really like our shot, and Madrimov has no pressure,” Hearn continued. “If he wins. I always say, if you beat the pound-for-pound #1, do you become the pound-for-pound #1?”

If Madrimov beats Crawford, he probably won’t be included on the pound-for-pound lists, but he’ll have something much more important. He’ll gain new fans, and his career will be boosted. A fight against Canelo Alvarez could happen for Madrimov, which would pay well.

“The answer in the rankings is no, but it gives you a great argument,” said Hearn about whether Madrimov would be included in the pound-for-pound rankings if he beats Crawford.

“So, that’s what Madrimov is fighting for, and he’s more than capable of winning this fight. But he’s going to have to put in an all-time performance against an all-time great in Terence Crawford,” said Hearn.

If Madrimov beats Crawford, there will be a rematch at some point and possibly a fight against Canelo. But even if those fights don’t happen for Madrimov, his popularity will increase, opening the doors for other interesting fights at 154. A fight against Errol Spence, Sebastian Fundora, and Tim Tszyu would be possible for Madrimov.