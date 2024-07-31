Crawford & Madrimov Arrive in LA for Highly Anticipated Fight

WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov and Terence Crawford made their grand arrivals in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of their headliner clash this Saturday, August 3rd, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

(Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

A Quiet Yet Tense Face-Off

It was an uneventful face-off between the two, with both guys staying quiet. Security was on hand just in case, but Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) isn’t the type to act out during his face-offs. The fight doesn’t need that to get fans interested.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) looked slim and athletic, cutting weight. He looked normal for the 154-pound division in his drained appearance, but he’s likely to be huge by the time he rehydrates on Saturday for the fight.

Madrimov’s Confidence & Crawford’s Era

When asked by DAZN about his thoughts on the fight, Madrimov made it clear that this is his division and that he intends on winning on Saturday.

Crawford-Madrimov will be headlining live on DAZN. The undercard has Isaac Cruz defending his WBA light welterweight title against Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela in the co-feature. Also on the card is former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. fighting Jarrell Miller.

Chris Mannix: “Israel, it’s a first title defense for you, and it’s a big one against a man that has long been the pound-for-pound king. How are you feeling heading into this fight?”

Israil Madrimov: “I’m feeling great. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. My dream is coming true because I’m feeling great,”

Mannix: “Three divisions, no one has been able to beat this man. Why are you confident that you’ll be able to do it?”

Madrimov: “This is my division because it’s only victory for me.”

Mannix: “It’s been a long time since we called you a title challenger. How does it feel to be challenging for a belt at 154?”

Terence Crawford: “It’s alright. I had to go through it at 135, 140 and 147. It ain’t no different than at 154.”

Mannix: “It’s your first fight at junior middleweight. You’re going right to the top of the division against Israil Madrimov. Why was this the right fight for you?”

Crawford: “I think all the fights are important at 154. I want all the champions. I consider Israil the #1 guy in the division. He’s a great fighter. I just think its the Terence Crawford era.”

Mannix: “This man is probably a little bit bigger and stronger. What kind of fight are you expecting on Saturday?”

Crawford: “I don’t know. He might come out and try to box. He might try to use his size and pressure me, but I assure you. We’re going to be ready for whatever he brings to the table.”

Mannix: “11 straight knockouts for you. Is this the type of fight that you can get the 12th?”

Crawford: “Hey, we shall see,”