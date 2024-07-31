Jared Anderson & Eddie Hearn Discuss Wager on Bakole Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn and heavyweight Jared Anderson discussed a potential wager on Saturday’s fight against Martin Bakole at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Hearn’s 50-50 Prediction Ignites Wager Talk- Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) seemed to get a little perturbed about Hearn, saying he sees his fight with Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) as a “50-50” affair. Jared feels that it’s a sure-thing win for him over the top 10-year-old Bakole.

A lot of boxing fans are picking Bakole, 31, to win this fight because Anderson is a guy lacking experience and not stepping above his pay grade, going against Bakole.

It would be interesting to know what Anderson’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, thinks of the idea of him fighting Bakole. His Excellency Turki Alalshkih wanted this matchup because he believed in Anderson.

If Anderson fails against Bakole, Arum must decide whether to rebuild or jettison him. If Arum dumps Anderson, Hearn will likely scoop him up and try to salvage his career if possible.

Anderson’s Leap in Competition

A lot of fans in the U.S. view Anderson as a hype job who lacks the talent and toughness to go far in the sport. Top Rank has paid him well to fight lesser opposition, but he’s not proven that he can rise above the ham and eggers they’ve been feeding him.

Anderson and Bakole met on Tuesday at the grand arrival in Los Angeles for the fight on the Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov card on August 3rd, live on DAZN PPV.

Jared Anderson: “I’ll shake your hand because I’m a businessman.”

Eddie Hearn: “Why? You’re worried I said it’s 50-50?”

Anderson: “I ain’t never said no 50-50. He’s about to get beat.”

Hearn: “In my opinion, it’s 50-50,” said Hearn about Anderson’s fight against Martin Bakole on Saturday night.

Anderson: “Don’t bet your money on it.”

Hearn: “I might do.”

Anderson: “Alright.”

Hearn: “I said if you’re the real deal.”

Anderson: “Let’s make a wager.”

Hearn: “Maybe.”

Anderson: “Alright.”

Hearn: “I hope you win.”

Anderson: “You got my DMs. You can have my number if you want it.”

Hearn: “You want to bet? I’ll DM you. I’m saying, as I said to the media, if you win this fight, you’re the real deal.”

Anderson: “You’re going to find out.”

Hearn: “So, if you’re the real deal, you’re going to win.”

Anderson: “You’ll find out.”

Hearn: “Let’s go.”