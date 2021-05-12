Conor Benn wants Broner or Granados on July 24th or 31st

Conor Benn says he’ll be fighting next on July 24th or 31st, and he’s interested in facing Adrien Broner or Adrian Granados in a “step-up” fight. The unbeaten Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) is willing to come to the States to fight those two, and he doesn’t care.

The 24-year-old Benn is coming off of a first-round technical knockout of Samuel Vargas on April 10th in what was supposed to be a step-up.

Vargas, who has a lot of experience, was surprised with a flurry of punches from Benn that led to the British referee Michael Alexander stopping the fight quickly, perhaps too quickly.

In targeting 13-year-old professional Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs), that might not count as a step-up in class or Benn.

There was a time when Granados was a fine fringe contender at 147, but his career has fallen apart recently, with him having lost two out of his last four fights in 2018. Granados is coming off an eight-round draw against Jose Luis Sanchez.

“July 24th, July 31st, whatever the day is, anyone can get it, I’m not really fussed,” said Conor Benn to iFL TV about his next fight date.

“I actually want to step up this time, whether it’s stateside or here or wherever,” Benn continued. “I’m ready for any man, whoever. I see some of the yanks falling my name now.

“I’ll happily go over there and beat them in their back garden. I’ll go fight Adrian Granados in his own hometown. I’ll go fight Broner in Vegas,” said Benn.

Broner, 31, didn’t respond recently when he was called out by Benn last month. I can’t imagine Broner suddenly showing interest in facing Benn now.

Tyson Fury posted a photo of him and Broner having drinks at what appeared to be a bar in Miami, Florida. You have to wonder whether Broner is still focused on his career at this point.

The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) looked terrible in his last fight against Jovanie Santiago last February.

Broner was coming off a two-year layoff, and he performed as bad as ever against a fighter that would have no chance against the top-tier 140 and 147-lb fighters.

“I’m feeling strong at the minute,” said Benn. “I don’t know if Broner is ranked. He’s competing at 147, and I’ll welcome him to the division.

“Based on his last performance at 147 [against Jovanie Santiago], I fancy my chances of getting him out of there,” said Benn.

Rather than Benn fighting Broner or Granados, he should take a true step-up in class against one of these guys in July:

Kell Brook

Rashidi Ellis

David Avanesyan

Josesito Lopez

Abel Ramos

Maurice Hooker

Daniyar Yeleussinov

Egidijus Kavaliauskas

These are guys that Benn needs to be able to beat if he’s going anywhere in the 147-lb division. If Benn can’t beat those guys, he’s wasting his time and not going anywhere.