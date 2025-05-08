Conor Benn Slams Haney, Garcia & Lopez’s ‘Embarrassing’ Low-Punch Performances at Times Square

Conor Benn questions the Intent of the fighters, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Teofimo Lopez, who fought last Friday and threw very few punches in their fights at Times Square in New York. Benn wonders if they “want to be fighters.” He feels that the fighters are so focused on protecting their unbeaten records that they won’t take any chances. Fans believe that these three want the millions being given to them by Turki, but aren’t interested in fighting.

Turki Alalshikh paid millions to Garcia, Haney, and Lopez to fight on his card last Friday, and he got very little value for the money he spent. WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo just showedboated his entire fight against Arnold Barboza Jr., dashing away three to five feet each time he was attacked by the light hitter.

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) was on his bike the entire 12-round fight against veteran Jose Ramirez, and never attempted to mix it up in exchange. He fought like he had no faith in his ability to take a shot from Ramirez.

Benn points out that he’s still thrown back when he’s hit with a shot, and will follow through with punches even if hit while throwing it. He feels confident in his durability. Conor looked a lot better in his fight against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. last April than the fighters on the Times Square card.

“Do You Want To Fight?”

“You watch great fighters have historically boring fights. I say this just looking at the stats,” said Ariel Helwani to DAZN Boxing, talking about last Friday’s event at Times Square in New York, with Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia, throwing very few punches.

“The number of punches thrown, not landed, was historically bad. So, I’m wondering when you’re sitting there watching that, after the war, you had [against Chris Eubank Jr.] six days prior, what is going through your mind as you’re watching those fights at Times Square?”

“I’m a little bit confused. Like, do you want to be a fighter?” said Conor Benn. “I’m so confused as to what you’re trying to do here. I think fighters are so careful about protecting their O, or they just don’t take no chances.

“I’ve thrown a shot. He’s hit me back, and I’ve still followed through with my own shot,” said Benn. “Yeah, I guess I have confidence in my durability. I have confidence in my stamina. I have confidence in my power. In my reliance. I’m not fussed.”