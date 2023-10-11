Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jnr Fight “Agreed”

Benn vs. Eubank Will Take Place In The Middle East If Benn Isn’t Cleared To Fight In The UK

Eddie Hearn recently stated that he very much wants to make the Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Junior fight a UK fight, with the promoter also saying that if Benn is not allowed to box in the UK, he has “no problem” taking the fight overseas. Now, as per a news report from The Daily Mail, Hearn has agreed a deal for the hyped domestic showdown to take place in the Middle East on December 23 in the event that Benn is not cleared to box in the UK by then.

All concerned will now wait and see if the British Board will oppose Benn boxing in the UK or not. Benn has been cleared by the National Anti-Doping Panel, but the BBB of C and UK Anti-Doping appealed the decision. Benn has fought once since being suspended since last spring, the welterweight pounding out a ten round decision over Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando, Florida last month.

So, Benn Vs. Eubank Jr is going to happen, it’s merely a case of whether the fight is staged in the Middle East or in the UK, the latter being Hearn’s preference. The two sons of legends should have fought a year ago of course, only for Benn to test positive for an illegal substance, his two failed tests sending shock-waves through the sport at the time, scuppering the fight. Benn has adamantly denied any wrongdoing whatsoever, and Hearn has fully supported his fighter.

It has yet to be confirmed what weight Benn and Eubank will fight at, as have details such as pay-per-view fee and exact time of day the fight will take place at been confirmed. As fans know, December 23 is possibly the date the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight unification showdown will take place, so these two fights could wind up going head-to-head, which is of course far from ideal, for the sport, for the fighters and for the fans.

If these two big fights do go head-to-head, which fight will YOU choose to watch live? We await further news on the Benn-Eubank Jr fight, but it seems these two will fight before the end of the year.