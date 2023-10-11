Tim Tszyu Says, “Mendoza First And Then Mega-Fights,” His Promoter Puts Out Potential Hit-List: “Mendoza, Spence, Crawford, Canelo”

Tim Tszyu will be in action this weekend, taking on the dangerous Brian Mendoza in Brisbane, Australia, in what will be the unbeaten Tszyu’s first defense of the WBO super welterweight title. Tszyu, perfect at 23-0(17), spoke with RingTV.com, and the rising star, who is one of the best fighters in the world already, says he will not wait around forever for a fight with Jermell Charlo – this a fight that should have taken place months ago.

Tszyu still wants to fight Charlo, who still holds three belts at 154, along with the Ring Magazine title, but he says he has no idea if or when Charlo will actually fight him. Tszyu says he will defeat Mendoza on Saturday (in the US, the fight is to take place Sunday Australian time) and that he then wants “mega-fights.”

Mendoza, 22-2(16) is absolutely no slouch, and he is coming off a big win over Sebastian Fundora, who he stopped in seven dramatic rounds. But Tszyu wanted the fight he now has, saying Mendoza “was the only other guy in the division worth [fighting].”

“It’s a fight that excites me with Charlo running off and doing his thing against Canelo for the cash,” Tszyu told Ring. “Mendoza was the only other guy in the division worth [fighting]. He’s been my sole focus; I’m locked into taking him out and moving forward again. Mendoza first, and then mega-fights. Who knows how long that bloke Charlo is going to need to take this time after that performance (against Canelo, Charlo dropping a wide decision), but knowing him, it’ll be another 12 months, and I’m not waiting around. Titles will come, but I want the big names on my resume.”

The big fights, one with Charlo aside, could come for Tszyu if he does the business on tough guy Mendoza, who is promising to put on a punishing performance himself on Saturday. In terms of just who Tszyu could fight in his sought-after mega-fights, his promoter, George Rose, spoke with Fox Sports Australia, and he put out a potential hit-list for Tszyu to aim for.

“Brian Mendoza, Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez…..that’s what is next for Tim Tszyu,” Rose said. “First, Tim has got a real dangerous challenge on his hands in Mendoza. He’s easily the top of the division along with Tim, and his knockout power is vicious. But if Tim can get through what will be his toughest test to date this Sunday, then it’s only the biggest and the best fights for him after that.”

Tszyu has impressed with winning performances against the likes of Jeff Horn, Dennis Hogan, Tony Harrison, and, last time out, Carlos Ocampo. But Mendoza really could test him like no man has yet managed. And if he wins, Tszyu will be in line for those mega-fights. If the guys his promoter listed will actually agree to fight him, that is. Might Tim Tszyu be the guy to test Terence Crawford harder than hard?