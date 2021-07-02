Colbert vs. Nyambayar: King Tug Dangerous Late Replacement?

This Saturday Chris Colbert takes on a late replacement in Tugstsogt Nyambayar defending his interim version of the WBA title at junior lightweight. Colbert was supposed to be facing Yuriorkis Gamboa but he injured his rib so ‘King Tug”’ steps in his place. Amongst the media and boxing fans are happy Colbert is taking on a tougher challenge against a fresher fighter in Tugstsogt. The bout will be televised on Showtime and the Showtime App. Paired with the main event broadcast will be the replay of the Showtime PPV bout between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios. An All-Access Epilogue will follow the full card as well.

In his last outing Chris “Primetime” Colbert scored an 11th round TKO over a decent boxer in Jaime Arboleda who was coming off a good victory over an experienced gatekeeper in Jayson Velez. With just 15 pro fights Colbert has defeated 3 fighters that were previously unbeaten with his best win coming over Jezzrel Corrales back in the early part of 2020. Although Chris beat Corrales cleanly Jezzrel managed to pull something out of Colbert especially when the two exchanged. In the early goings Corrales was able to land some clean hooks and even late in several instances he found the target.

As the fight wore on Chris caught up to his timing and his punches were the more accurate. Eventually Colbert flashed great defense at close range maneuvering out of danger and making Corrales pay for his shortcomings with both hands. In the last few rounds Colbert stepped on the gas and it was easy to see he was trying to get him out of there. Beyond those two opponents a past his prime Miguel Beltran and a victory over 11-0 at the time Austin Dulay standout on his resume. On the surface this fight with ‘King Tug’ could be looked at as the most talented opposition thus far for Colbert. Two things come to mind though that is worth pumping the brakes.

One Nyambayar fights at 126, just 4 pounds south of junior lightweight so that may not make a world of difference. Also, Tugstsogt weighed in at 128 two separate times before giving Gary Russell Jr. a stern test. Of course ‘King Tug’ also weighed around 122 ½ and below for his first 4 fights all coming in 2015. The second thing is obviously what kind of fight shape is he really in. We won’t have a true answer until we see him in the ring. Interesting enough how this fight plays out could be very similar to the Russell Jr. bout.

Nyambayar fights kind of like Colbert in a sense anyway. He uses a solid jab and straight right hands whether on his back foot or pushing forward. On his back foot he does have some real skills and footwork as he pivots and circles his opponent usually in range to fire back. His head movement and overall defense is fairly solid so it should take at least 3 or 4 rounds for Colbert to figure a path to getting his hand raised. In general this one could take a little bit to warm up but once it gets cooking look for a two-way fight. Both guys have good hand speed probably edging to Colbert for hand and foot speed.

Nyambayar has an opportunity to counter Colbert when he leaps with his lead right or left hook. Colbert has a canny way of knowing when to turn up the heat and is not bashful taking full advantage when an opening presents itself. Colbert uses angles very effectively both on offense and defense. Chris’s four inch reach along with speed and the more natural 130-pounder should be enough to get him past the finish line. A technical stoppage is on the table and given the fact we don’t know what kind of conditioning Nyambayar is in this boxing podcaster thinks it’s very possible.

My Official Prediction is Chris Colbert by Unanimous Decision.

Side Note: Keep an eye on the co-feature bout between Michel Rivera and Jon Fernandez in a junior welterweight 10-rounder.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio