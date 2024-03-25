Coach Eyes “Super Fights” for Boots Ennis, Advocates Staying at Welterweight

Coach Stephen Edwards wants IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to stay at 147 to wait on the “super fights” that will come his way in time when the 140-pounders Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Subriel Matias move up.

Stephen doesn’t know when those three light welterweights will move up to 147 to fight Boots (31-0, 28 KOs), and he can’t guarantee that they will ever. Even if they do, it’s unknown if any of them will agree to fight Boots Ennis because he’s so dangerous.

The Super Fight Fantasy

Stephen can’t say when or if Haney, Teofimo and Matias will ever fight Boots. It might be foolish for Boots to sit and wait for something that will never happen during his career. They’re not going to want to tangle with this knockout machine and have their careers reduced to dust.

It’s pretty obvious that if Haney moves up to 147, his father, Bill, will keep him far, far away from Boots and focus on soft opposition against the mostly beatable guys like Mario Barrios, Conor Benn, and Cody Crowley.

“Boots just has to stay consistent, stay in front of us, and beating ring-rated viable guys, and eventually the big fight will happen for us,” said Stephen Edwards to Fighthype about Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis needing to stay at welterweight and continue to wait for a big fight to come to him instead of looking for greener pastures at junior middleweight.

“What he can’t do is fight once a year and expect everyone to keep clamoring for him. He hasn’t had that kind of win yet where he can reduce himself to fighting just once a year,” Stephen continued about Boots Ennis. “He has to best some guys and stay in front of the public’s eye.

“He’s knocking some guys out in the first round sometimes, so he’s a guy that can come right back because how he wins his fights is so exciting. I don’t know if we’ve seen a guy as exciting as this with the flare of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

“He’s a sharp boxer, but he’s also looking for a knockout. So, all this stuff that he needs to move to this division [154], I don’t understand that. Imagine if Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Matias moved up. They’re one division away from him. I’m not saying they should fight him now,” said Stephen.