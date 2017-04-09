Chudinov-Groves clash agreed for UK – Can George Groves become a world champ at the fourth time of asking?

British warrior George Groves is determined to not go down in history as one of the best fighters from these shores never to have won a world title. Groves, skilled, powerful and full of heart and guts, has failed to lift world honours on three occasions: being stopped twice by Carl Froch (controversially/prematurely in the first fight) and losing a close decision to Badou Jack.

Now, the Londoner will face Fedor Chudinov for the WBA 168 pound belt in his next fight.





Promoter Kalle Sauerland, tweeted yesterday how the Chudinov-Groves fight is a done deal:

“Contract signed for home soil for WBA super championship George Groves against Fedor Chudinov. Date and venue to be confirmed next week,” Groves’ promoter wrote.

29 year old Groves, 25-3(18) has won his last four, bouncing back as he has from the September 2015 split decision loss to Jack. Chudinov, also aged 29 and currently 14-1(10), has lost only to Felix Sturm; this loss (hugely controversial) coming back in February of last year. Inactive since then, Chudinov will be up against it against Groves in the UK.

Fans can expect a good fight though. Chudinov might not have been active recently and with just 15 pro fights under his belt he hasn’t got the professional experience Groves has, but the Russian is as tough as they come. And Chudinov has boxed in the UK before – decisioning a brave Frank Buglioni in September of 2015.

Which fighter will enter the ring carrying the most pressure: Groves, knowing this could very certainly be his last world title shot, or defending champ Chudinov?

If he can finally win the big one, Groves could be looking at a huge unification rematch with British rival James DeGale; who Groves defeated back in 2011. One of the best and most successful weight divisions for British fighters over the last twenty years or so, the super-middleweight division is something Groves is absolutely determined to rule over.

The Chudinov fight very likely represents both his last and best opportunity to do so.