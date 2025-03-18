Chris Eubank Junior Accepts £1 Million Bet With Eddie Hearn!

Recently stung by a whopping, great £100,00 fine for slapping an egg into the side of his upcoming opponent’s face, an evidently loaded (with cash) Chris Eubank Junior has now agreed to put a much higher amount of money on the line in a bet.

As per multiple news reports, Eubank, ahead of his heavily hyped April 26th grudge match with Conor Benn, has agreed to Eddie Hearn’s challenge to bet a cool £1 million. Hearn initially challenged Eubank’s promoter, Ben Shalom to the bet, but he declined. Now, in a video he has uploaded, Eubank has agreed to the bet, and he has dared Hearn to “be a man of your word.”

“Come on, Eddie. £1 million, eh? Okay, let’s find out if you’re a man of your word or just a lying hype job,” Eubank said. “I formally accept your £1 million bet, and the £1 million will be our own personal money – not company money or purse money, just a straight-up bet between you and me. The money will go into escrow, and the winner takes all. And now I look forward to watching you try to weasel your way out of this bet, like the rodent I know you are. Good day.”

So, it’s on. If Hearn doesn’t “weasel out of it,” at least. We have of course seen two fighters bet against each other on the outcome of their upcoming fight before, numerous times, in fact – but have we ever seen a fighter and a promoter agree to such a lofty wager? The April 26th fight, a showdown that really has caught so much fan attention here in the UK, with seemingly everyone having an opinion on who wins, has now got a little bit bigger.

Who will be collecting the cool £1 million on April 27th, Eubank or Hearn?

Eubank, 34-3(25) is the bigger but older man. Benn, 23-0(14) is the smaller but younger, faster, and most feel more powerful man. Both men have stated on the record that defeat is simply unthinkable.

In terms of the betting odds, right now at oddschecker, Eubank is listed at 8/11, while Benn is 8/5.

Will the April 26th clash prove to be a great fight, one that lives up to all the hype?